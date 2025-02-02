Heath Ledger's 'Loved Ones All Adore' His Daughter Matilda and 'Delight in Seeing How Well-Adjusted and Mature She Is'

Her mother, Michelle Williams, 44, "stayed in touch with a lot of" the Brokeback Mountain actor's friends who have shared stories with Matilda about "what an awesome, inspirational human being he was and the incredible things he accomplished" prior to his passing.

"Michelle’s always encouraged that," added the source. "She wanted Matilda to grow up embracing her father’s legacy."

The source dished The Greatest Showman actress is "so proud of how Matilda has gone about her life and what an intelligent, thoughtful young adult she’s turned out to be."