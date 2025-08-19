Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Welcome Third Child Via Surrogate
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail welcomed another baby!
The Blue Valentine star confirmed on the Monday, August 18, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her and Kail's third baby had been born via surrogate after months of speculation about the couple adding another little one to their family.
Williams and Kail also share their son, Hart, 5, as well as a second baby born in 2022 — whose name has not yet been revealed to the public. The Dawson's Creek actress is additionally a mom to her and late ex Heath Ledger's 19-year-old daughter, Matilda.
Michelle Williams Is a Mom-of-Four!
Michelle announced the news while speaking to the late-night show's guest host Tiffany Haddish and crediting her surrogate for safely delivering her youngest daughter.
"I've got to give a big shout-out to Christine," she quipped. "Because this last baby did not come through my body, but the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine."
As for what life is like with three little ones at home, Michelle said, "It's good."
She continued: "It's just really busy and I'm trying to figure out the work-life balance. I hear that a lot of people are talking about self-care and I'm just wondering, 'When?' Because I'm the working mom and I already have the guilt, and I don't want to take more time away from them. But I understand that I need to fill up the tank."
Michelle joked her version of taking care of herself has involved spending a lot of time at the social security offices, as she gets to wait for an hour in "complete silence."
"I have it all figured out," she quipped.
Michelle first became a mom in 2005, when she welcomed her eldest daughter, Matilda, with The Dark Knight actor.
Matilda was just two years old when her parents split. Just a few months later, Heath died from an accidental drug overdose at age 28.
The Venom actress previously admitted raising Matilda without her dad "just won’t ever be right," though she's remained confident in her ability to keep Heath's legacy alive.
"[Matilda] can know her dad in so many ways, and so many of his friends who will be able to tell her so many stories," she said during an interview with Vogue in 2009. "His friends, his family — they were a big part of his life, and they will be a big part of her life."
Fast forward to 2020, Michelle and her husband welcomed their first child together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a reminder that life goes on," she told Variety in 2022. "The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."
“There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act. The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life," Michelle expressed at the time.