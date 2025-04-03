CBS' Matlock Is Returning: All You Can Expect From the Classic Courtroom Drama
Fans of the classic courtroom drama Matlock are eagerly awaiting its return to CBS, and the wait is almost over! After a brief absence, the show is set to make its highly anticipated comeback.
The beloved series starring Kathy Bates is gearing up for a return, but there’s a catch — the ongoing 2025 NCAA men’s Division I basketball tournament has temporarily bumped Matlock from its regular slot. Drama lovers will have to hold tight a little longer, with a two-week hiatus in effect. But fear not, the legal eagle will fly back onto screens soon.
Another episode will follow suit just a week later on April 10, titled, "I Was That, Too." This episode introduces a tense scenario: "A pregnant woman asks for Olympia’s help obtaining a divorce from her husband, whose family is a client of the firm."
But it’s not only Matlock feeling the pressure from sports — the spin-off Elsbeth will also return with a new episode, aptly named "Hot Tub Crime Machine," on the same day as Matlock.
CBS Unveils Secrets About Matlock's Season 1 Finale
CBS also shared details about the explosive Season 1 finale! Get ready for a two-hour special that’s bound to leave fans on the edge of their seats. Titled "Tricks of the Trade – Part One” and "Tricks of the Trade – Part Two," it promises double the thrills.
“When Sarah’s client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy attempts to help her handle the case while Matty and Olympia contend with a pressing confidential matter,” hints the official logline.
Creator Jennie Snyder Urman also spilled some tea about Matty's journey in the finale.
"The central tension of the series is that she went in with one mission and then, all of a sudden, she started to like all these people and it became much more difficult," she told TV Insider.
Expect major twists as secrets unravel, with the promise of juicy revelations.
"You get the answer to that central question, and then, we push forward into the next season," Urman added.
Matlock will return with a brand-new episode called "The Johnson Case" on Thursday, April 3, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.