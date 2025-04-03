CBS' Matlock Is Returning: All You Can Expect From the Classic Courtroom Drama

Fans of the classic courtroom drama Matlock are eagerly awaiting its return to CBS, and the wait is almost over! After a brief absence, the show is set to make its highly anticipated comeback.

The beloved series starring Kathy Bates is gearing up for a return, but there’s a catch — the ongoing 2025 NCAA men’s Division I basketball tournament has temporarily bumped Matlock from its regular slot. Drama lovers will have to hold tight a little longer, with a two-week hiatus in effect. But fear not, the legal eagle will fly back onto screens soon.