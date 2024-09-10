Kathy Bates Reveals She's Retiring From Acting After Filming 'Matlock': 'This Is My Last Dance'
Is Kathy Bates taking her final bow?
The 76-year-old actress said in her latest interview that the Matlock reboot will probably be her last film.
“This is my last dance,” she said, adding that she was ready to quit after a movie, which she didn't name, caused her to cry.
“It becomes my life,” she added. “Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.”
However, she decided to power through as Matlock, which is a reimagining of the classic Andy Griffith legal drama which ran from 1986 to 1995, was something she was interested in.
“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” the Oscar winner told The New York Times.
Bates has been candid about how acting isn't always a breeze, previously admitting that she would "get my feelings really hurt" when she was starting out in the industry.
"Sometimes I’d get on a plane and fly home," she shared.
"I had a wonderful producer, God rest, him, Saul Zaentz. And I remember we were in London, and it was just a nightmare. British press... But I remember I got very upset," she added. "And I said, 'I'm going home, that’s it. I'm not going to put myself through this anymore.' And I remember Saul coming up to me and saying, 'You gotta get tougher.'"
Bates has had a very successful career in Hollywood thus far, as she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Annie Wilkes in 1990's Misery. She also won two Emmy awards for her guest-starring role in Two and a Half Men and a supporting actress role in American Horror Story: Coven.
"I was stunned. My friend Billy and I had just read this story about Nicki Minaj and her boa snake Rocky biting one of her dancers and we thought it was such a silly story because he was referred to as a 'professional entertainment snake,' and so we were just laughing about this. We couldn’t get it out of our minds, just having a blast. Then all of a sudden (I won) and it was like, 'What?' I had not put my mind to a speech at all. I got up and was just babbling. Totally forgot to thank Ryan (Murphy), Tim Minear, and all the other producers, writers, directors, actors. I had to do many mea culpas to Ryan. He worked so hard on that character. He gave me a renaissance," she said of being shocked to nab the award for American Horror Story: Coven.