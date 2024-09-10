Kathy Bates Reveals She's Retiring From Acting After Filming 'Matlock': 'This Is My Last Dance'

The 76-year-old actress said in her latest interview that the Matlock reboot will probably be her last film.

“It becomes my life,” she added. “Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.”

“This is my last dance ,” she said, adding that she was ready to quit after a movie, which she didn't name, caused her to cry.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” the Oscar winner told The New York Times.

However, she decided to power through as Matlock, which is a reimagining of the classic Andy Griffith legal drama which ran from 1986 to 1995, was something she was interested in.

Bates has been candid about how acting isn't always a breeze, previously admitting that she would "get my feelings really hurt" when she was starting out in the industry.

"Sometimes I’d get on a plane and fly home," she shared.

"I had a wonderful producer, God rest, him, Saul Zaentz. And I remember we were in London, and it was just a nightmare. British press... But I remember I got very upset," she added. "And I said, 'I'm going home, that’s it. I'm not going to put myself through this anymore.' And I remember Saul coming up to me and saying, 'You gotta get tougher.'"