Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Reveal They Shared A Bank Account As Teenagers: 'A Weird Thing In Retrospect'
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are one of Hollywood's greatest bromances — but who knew they took their love for one another this far?
The A-list actors revealed during a guest appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that they shared a bank account during their high school years.
"It was always like, as long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off. After doing Geronimo, f***, I probably had $35K in the bank in my checking account. I was like, 'We're good. We got this,'" Damon explained of him and Affleck — who grew up together in Cambridge, Mass., where they discovered their dreams of becoming Hollywood stars.
The Jason Bourne actor, 52, admitted their combined finances were "a weird thing in retrospect," but noted their teenage selves felt it was necessary at the time.
"It was unusual, but it was also we needed the money for auditions, for trips to New York. That's what the money was for. You were allowed to go to New York with the money," the father-of-three — who shares Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, with longtime wife Luciana Barroso, 46 — explained.
Growing up just two years younger than his pal, Affleck, 50, pointed out that he never resented or felt rivaled against Damon, and always applauded and supported his successful endeavors.
While both actors had starring roles during the 1980s, the best buds' careers skyrocketed when they wrote and starred in their famed film Good Will Hunting in 1997.
"We were in it together," the husband of Jennifer Lopez recalled. "Even at the times when the disparity in our careers was extreme, I never envied Matt."
"We were going to help each other and be there for each other. It's hard enough... It was like, 'You're not going to be alone. I'm not going to be alone, let's go out there and do this together,'" Affleck — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50 — concluded.
Fast forward more than two decades later, Affleck and Damon's most recent project Air tells the story behind Michael Jordan's legendary sneakers, Air Jordans.