Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Reveal They Shared A Bank Account As Teenagers: 'A Weird Thing In Retrospect'

"It was always like, as long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off. After doing Geronimo, f***, I probably had $35K in the bank in my checking account. I was like, 'We're good. We got this,'" Damon explained of him and Affleck — who grew up together in Cambridge, Mass., where they discovered their dreams of becoming Hollywood stars.

The Jason Bourne actor, 52, admitted their combined finances were "a weird thing in retrospect," but noted their teenage selves felt it was necessary at the time.