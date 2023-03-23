Ben Affleck Looks Annoyed During Coffee Run After Insider Reveals He & Jennifer Lopez Are 'Fighting' Over Finalizing Purchase Of Home
Ben Affleck did not seem to be sipping on a cup of joy this morning!
The Air actor stepped out on Wednesday, March 22, along with his son Samuel, 10, and his mother, Chris, to grab a coffee, but despite his good company, he looked a bit grumpy while on the phone. His mood doesn't comes as much of a surprise, as sources say he and wife Jennifer Lopez have differing opinions on their latest real estate endeavor.
Affleck rocked a white T-shirt with a blue cardigan under a unique blue coat for his busy day out with his loved ones.
The spotting comes as the Hollywood hunk and the Selena star have yet to officially seal the deal on the $64 million Pacific Palisades, Calif., home they were in escrow with after multiple other offers on previous homes fell through. “Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house,” an insider claimed of the situation.
The newlyweds have been searching for the perfect abode for their blended family — which includes Affleck's children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, with ex Jennifer Garner, as well as Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony 's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max — for nearly a year. However, the house hunt has been a bit more difficult than they originally thought.
In the meantime, the power couple have been residing at the "Get Right" singer's renovated Bel-Air home.
"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider said of why they first made changes to Lopez's current home before deciding to move. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."
