Ben Affleck Looks Annoyed During Coffee Run After Insider Reveals He & Jennifer Lopez Are 'Fighting' Over Finalizing Purchase Of Home

Ben Affleck did not seem to be sipping on a cup of joy this morning!

The Air actor stepped out on Wednesday, March 22, along with his son Samuel, 10, and his mother, Chris, to grab a coffee, but despite his good company, he looked a bit grumpy while on the phone. His mood doesn't comes as much of a surprise, as sources say he and wife Jennifer Lopez have differing opinions on their latest real estate endeavor.