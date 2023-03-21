Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Enjoy A Boys' Night Out In NYC After Revealing They're Both Working On A Project With Jennifer Lopez

When Affleck and Damon were asked if the Selena star would be involved at all, her husband spilled, "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice. Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."

"Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is," the Jersey Girl star joked. "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."