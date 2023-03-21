Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Enjoy A Boys' Night Out In NYC After Revealing They're Both Working On A Project With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon seemed to be enjoying their quality time together during the Air press tour.
On Monday, March 20, the Hollywood besties were spotted having a boys' night out in New York City after the two spilled they are both working on an upcoming project with the Argo star's wife, Jennifer Lopez.
The Good Will Hunting stars both rocked casual ensembles while grabbing dinner together, with Affleck wearing a grey knit sweater with a white t-shirt underneath and a black peacoat. Damon looked dapper in a navy blue t-shirt paired with a blue blazer and matching pants.
While discussing their latest venture, a production company called Artists Equity, Affleck teased one of their upcoming movies. "Air is their company's first offering, with more to come soon," the newlywed spilled of their new business together during a recent interview. "We're just getting rolling on working again with Amazon, to do the story of a wrestler named Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a National Championship for Arizona State."
When Affleck and Damon were asked if the Selena star would be involved at all, her husband spilled, "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice. Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."
"Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is," the Jersey Girl star joked. "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."
"Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people," he continued to gush. "And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?"
