Matt Gaetz Paid 17-Year-Old Girl for S-- and Did Drugs While in Office, Ethics Report Finds

Matt Gaetz allegedly paid a 17-year-old girl for s-- and consumed illegal drugs while in office, the House Ethics Committee's investigation into the former Florida congressman, 42, found.

The probe into Donald Trump's attorney general pick — who withdrew from the position amid a federal s-- trafficking investigation into him — claimed Gaetz violated several state sexual misconduct laws during his time in Congress from 2017 until his resignation 2024, a final draft of the report obtained by a news publication revealed.