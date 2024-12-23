Matt Gaetz Paid 17-Year-Old Girl for S-- and Did Drugs While in Office, Ethics Report Finds
Matt Gaetz allegedly paid a 17-year-old girl for s-- and consumed illegal drugs while in office, the House Ethics Committee's investigation into the former Florida congressman, 42, found.
The probe into Donald Trump's attorney general pick — who withdrew from the position amid a federal s-- trafficking investigation into him — claimed Gaetz violated several state sexual misconduct laws during his time in Congress from 2017 until his resignation 2024, a final draft of the report obtained by a news publication revealed.
The probe into Gaetz used testimonies from women who were allegedly paid by the controversial politician for s--, as well as receipts of payments from Venmo and PayPal.
"From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use," the report stated, claiming Gaetz sent more than $90,000 in payments to 12 women during his time in office. The House Ethics Committee is expected to release the full report on Monday, December 23.
The House's investigation apparently did not find enough evidence to conclude the former congressman violated the federal s-- trafficking statute. While he allegedly transported women across state lines for the purpose of s--, the women were believed to be all over the age of 18.
Gaetz was accused of sleeping with the 17-year-old girl at a party in 2017, with the report claiming he twice had s-- with the girl, who was referred to as "Victim A," but was not told her age and didn’t ask.
The then-teenager allegedly received $400 on that night, "which she understood to be payment for s--."
The House Ethics Committee also discovered alleged text messages sent by Gaetz, who allegedly used names like "party favors," "vitamins," or "rolls" as codes when searching for drugs. He was additionally accused of making a fake email account from his Capitol Hill office "for the purpose of purchasing marijuana."
Gaetz has not been criminally charged in relation to accusations made against him — which include him reportedly paying multiple women for s--. He has additionally denied any wrongdoing.
On Wednesday, December 18, Gaetz took to X (formerly named Twitter) in response to claims he had s-- with a minor, writing: "In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court."
Gaetz also slammed the House Ethics Committee for their plans to publish their findings without him having an "opportunity to debate or rebut" its findings.
"The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," he complained.
CBS News obtained the final draft of the House's report.