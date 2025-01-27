Matt Gaetz Doubles Down on Not Sleeping With an Underage Girl During Fiery Bill Maher Interview

During a guest appearance on the Sunday, January 26, episode of Bill Maher 's "Club Random" podcast, the former congressman addressed claims he paid women — including a 17-year-old high school student — to sleep with him.

The former congressman withdrew from Donald Trump's attorney general pick after it caused his s-- scandal to resurface.

"So, people want to know two basic things. One, was he ever with an underage girl?" Maher, 69, pressed Gaetz during their hourlong interview, to which the 42-year-old politician replied: "No."

The comedian pointed out how the Department of Justice concluded its investigation without filing any formal charges against Gaetz, as Maher expressed his belief that this only further proved Gaetz wasn't guilty — or else he thinks the former U.S. representative would have been legally charged.