5 of the Biggest Bombshells From Matt Lauer's Accuser Brooke Nevils' Memoir — Including the Disgraced 'Today' Host Being Branded a 'Monster'

Former NBC employee Brooke Nevils accused Matt Lauer of raping her in a hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

In Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe, out on February 3, the former NBC talent assistant recounted the sexual encounters she had with the former Today show anchor, including the alleged assault that took place during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

According to Nevils, she was celebrating with her longtime boss, Meredith Vieira, after the broadcaster made history as the first woman to anchor prime-time Olympic coverage solo. Moments later, Lauer walked in and joined them.

"Everyone had not been drunk and alone with Matt Lauer insisting on having a--- s--. None of them had been there with me in that spinning room, or in my drunk, unsteady body, or my blurred, frantic mind. No one could tell me I wasn't losing my mind or that it wasn't my fault or that it would be okay," she wrote in part, per the excerpt shared by The Cut.

Elsewhere in the book, Nevils attempted to define the word "rape," saying she hardly ever uses it "because when you hear the word rape, you think of a guy in a ski mask in the dark alley and fighting for your life."

She continued, "And that's just not the reality of how sexual assaults happen when most of the time it's someone that you know and trust. So we don't really have language to talk about this and we certainly didn't in 2017 when I was reporting it."

The next morning, Nevils found her underwear and bedsheet "caked with blood." She also recalled feeling "hurt to walk" and "hurt to sit."

"It hurt to remember," she added.