Disheveled Matt LeBlanc Lets Off Steam by Smoking Cigarettes After Somber First Anniversary of 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry's Death

Would Joey Tribbiani approve? Matt LeBlanc was spotted looking nearly unrecognizable while puffing on a cigarette in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 29 — just one day after the sorrowful first anniversary of his Friends costar Matthew Perry's death.

Matt LeBlanc's 'Friends' costars are reportedly worried about the actor's well-being after he was seen looking disheveled.

LeBlanc could be seen stepping out of his car in blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a baseball cap and running sneakers as he lit up his cigarette before bringing it to his mouth for a smoke, photos obtained by a news publication revealed. The 57-year-old could have gone unnoticed by fans, as his gray hair, unkept facial hair and apparent weight gain have caused the actor to look quite different than he did at the start of his starring role on Friends 30 years ago.

LeBlanc's most recent sighting comes after he was seen in public for the first time in nine months back in September. On Friday, September 6, the Episodes star was once again looking unrecognizable in L.A., though he appeared to be in a good mood while wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a gray hat.

Matt LeBlanc has allegedly lived a reclused life since his pal and 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry died in October 2023.

LeBlanc's rare outings have fueled his Friends costars' concerns for the A-lister's well-being, as a source previously admitted his former castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer hardly hear from him lately. "Nobody is body-shaming Matt or accusing him of any untoward lifestyle. That's not what's going on here," the insider noted. "What's concerning though, for Jennifer Aniston and all [of the Friends family], is that he's such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next."

Matt LeBlanc starred on 'Friends' alongside Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

While Aniston, Cox, Kudrow and Schwimmer have made it a point to keep "in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry," the confidante claimed LeBlanc has "just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing." Regarding recent pictures of LeBlanc, the source admitted: "That's just plain sad for everyone to see. He used to be such an upbeat, happy guy, but now it's as though he doesn't feel worthy to be in their company somehow."

Matt LeBlanc shared a tribute for Matthew Perry in November 2023, roughly two weeks after his passing.

LeBlanc hasn't uploaded a post to his Instagram profile since sharing a tribute for Perry in November 2023, roughly two weeks after the 17 Again star was found unconscious in his hottub and ultimately pronounced dead. His cause of death was later ruled to be from the "acute effects of ketamine." "Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," the Man With a Plan actor — whose Friends character, Joey, played Perry's character Chandler Bing's best friend and roommate — captioned a series of images from their time on the beloved sitcom show.

"The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," LeBlanc continued. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never." "Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," he comedically concluded.