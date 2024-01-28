OK Magazine
'Friends' Cast Blindsided by Matthew Perry Abuse Allegations: 'Appalling He’s Getting Torn Apart When He’s Not Here'

Jan. 28 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Matthew Perry's former costars were shocked to hear the abuse allegations against the 17 Again star after his tragic death.

Several sources claimed the late actor had been "verbally, emotionally and physically abusive" and had "assaulted women," including ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz. One source alleged Perry "wasn’t a horrible human being. [But] he was so warped in his addiction that he wasn’t himself and the man he should be."

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023.

It's since been reported Perry's close friend Jennifer Aniston, as well as other Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were pained by the accusations.

"They all want to remember the kind and loving Matthew they know," an insider told a news outlet. "It’s appalling he’s getting torn apart when he’s not here to defend himself."

Perry starred as Chandler Bing in 'Friends'.

The insider added the cast is also concerned about how this could affect their careers as their beloved sitcom's 30th anniversary approaches in September 2024.

"They have a vested interest in keeping the Friends brand thriving since there are streaming deals to be renewed and lucrative reunions to be organized," the insider explained. "Having the brand tainted by association is a massive headache."

"They depend on those residuals," the insider continued. "Friends money has allowed them all to be extremely picky about the work they’ve chosen ever since."

The cast of 'Friends' was said to be appalled by the abuse allegations against Perry.

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his L.A. home on Saturday, October 28, 2023. He was unable to be revived by medical personnel once they arrived at the scene.

Examiners later determined his cause of death was to the acute effects of ketamine, while drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine were listed as contributing factors.

The cast released a joint statement mourning Perry's death in October 2023.

Two days later, the cast of Friends released a joint statement mourning his unexpected passing.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

