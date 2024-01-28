'Friends' Cast Blindsided by Matthew Perry Abuse Allegations: 'Appalling He’s Getting Torn Apart When He’s Not Here'

Two days later, the cast of Friends released a joint statement mourning his unexpected passing.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

