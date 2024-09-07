or
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc, 57, Looks Unrecognizable in L.A. in First Public Sighting in 9 Months

Photo of Matt LeBlanc.
Source: MEGA

Matt LeBlanc wore jeans, a T-shirt, sneakers and a hat on his outing.

By:

Sept. 7 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Joey Tribbiani, is that you?

On Friday, September 6, Matt LeBlanc — who famously played the ‘90s heartthrob on Friends — was spotted looking unrecognizable in L.A.

friends matt leblanc unrecognizable la first public sighting months
Source: MEGA

Matt LeBlanc was seen at a car showroom in Van Nuys, Calif.

The star, 57, looked to be in a good mood as he strolled into a car showroom in Van Nuys. The actor strutted casually for the outing as he sported a black T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a gray hat.

This was the first time LeBlanc had been seen publicly since December, when he was last photographed following the tragic death of Friends costar Matthew Perry in October.

Perry — who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom — passed away on October 28 due to the “acute effects of ketamine.”

The 17 Again alum was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades.

friends matt leblanc unrecognizable la first public sighting months
Source: MEGA

Matt LeBlanc was well known for his role as heartthrob Joey Tribbiani in 'Friends.'

In response to the tragic news, LeBlanc shared a message on Instagram.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never,” he penned.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love... And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he concluded.

Along with the heartbreaking remarks, LeBlanc shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the series finale of Friends, which included Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

friends matt leblanc unrecognizable la first public sighting months
Source: MEGA

'Friends' star and pal of Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry tragically died in October 2023.

Since Perry’s death, five people have been arrested in connection to his death.

According to court documents, on the day of his demise, Perry took three doses of ketamine, causing him to "freeze up."

The paperwork revealed that the 54-year-old "could not speak or move" due to the large dosage, creating a "significant spike" in Perry's systolic blood pressure.

One of the individuals charged was Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who allegedly administered three doses of ketamine to the celeb on the day of his death.

friends matt leblanc unrecognizable la first public sighting months
Source: MEGA

Matt LeBlanc was last spotted in December following Matthew Perry's death.

Perry reportedly asked him to “shoot me up with a big one” before he was found dead by Iwamasa hours later.

The documents additionally uncovered that this was not the first time Perry experienced negative effects from the drug. Only 16 days before, Perry had an "adverse medical reaction" to the substance when it was administered by his doctor.

Source: OK!
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who was also charged in connection to Perry’s death, allegedly gave Perry "a large dose" of the controlled substance to take home despite his reaction.

Daily Mail reported on LeBlanc's outing.

