Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Relationship Timeline Before Their Shocking Split

Matt Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, embarked on a new chapter of his life with Caryn Chandler after his split from Amy Roloff. Their story began as a friendship, blossoming into romance after Caryn worked at Roloff Farms for several years.

Matt and Amy were married from 1987 to 2016 and share four children: twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob.

In March 2017, following the finalization of his divorce, Matt and Caryn confirmed their relationship.

"Caryn's been the farm manager on Roloff Farms for a number of years, and we have a great working relationship. And we are officially dating," Matt stated in a 2017 episode of the TLC series. "I had to do a lot of soul-searching and think about what I, you know, really wanted in life. Caryn offers me great companionship, and I think Caryn and I enjoy the same sort of social settings, you know? We enjoy each other's company and friendship and companionship. Maybe Amy and I didn't have that. It's different. This is, you know, a really neat person that's full of life, and I think she's cute."