or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Matt Roloff
OK LogoPHOTOS

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Relationship Timeline Before Their Shocking Split

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler called it quits after eight years.

Profile Image

July 27 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Matt Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, embarked on a new chapter of his life with Caryn Chandler after his split from Amy Roloff. Their story began as a friendship, blossoming into romance after Caryn worked at Roloff Farms for several years.

Matt and Amy were married from 1987 to 2016 and share four children: twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob.

In March 2017, following the finalization of his divorce, Matt and Caryn confirmed their relationship.

"Caryn's been the farm manager on Roloff Farms for a number of years, and we have a great working relationship. And we are officially dating," Matt stated in a 2017 episode of the TLC series. "I had to do a lot of soul-searching and think about what I, you know, really wanted in life. Caryn offers me great companionship, and I think Caryn and I enjoy the same sort of social settings, you know? We enjoy each other's company and friendship and companionship. Maybe Amy and I didn't have that. It's different. This is, you know, a really neat person that's full of life, and I think she's cute."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple took a significant step forward in their relationship when Matt proposed in April 2023.

"After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said 'Yes!'" Matt shared in a statement to People. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."

However, plans for their wedding in 2024 would not come to fruition. The following year, Matt announced that he and Caryn had ended their engagement.

Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

March 2017

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

After publicly sharing their romance on LPBW, Matt and Caryn made their relationship Instagram official.

"Broke away [from] the farm for a day at the Oregon coast. Amazing beauty! Love to you all," Matt captioned a photo of them at the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2018

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

The couple enjoyed a dinner outing with family.

"Caryn and I out for dinner last night with Zach, Tori, Jackson, and Caryn's daughter Brittany," he shared with a selfie. "Good times — we all got to take turns playing with Jackson."

Article continues below advertisement

November 2018

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt and Caryn took a family trip to Maui, where he made memories with his grandson.

"When you get the call to spend the day with your grandson over in Maui while Zach and Tori explore the road to Hana — you don't say no," he wrote alongside a snap of the trio. "Anything to spend some time with this little fella and @carynchandler1."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2019

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram
MORE ON:
Matt Roloff

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Matt brought Caryn as his plus-one to celebrate Jacob's wedding to Isabel Rock.

"We all had such a wonderful time at the reception… So many families merging from all over the globe," he noted on Instagram. "Caryn and I sat back in amazement of the entire event… even the part where it poured rain was fun and exciting! :))."

Article continues below advertisement

August 2021

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

After four years of dating, Matt and Caryn moved in together, relocating to Arizona.

"Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together," Caryn said in a confessional. "When we're here in Portland, we'll live individually and see each other a lot." Matt described the move as "a whole new major chapter in life."

Article continues below advertisement

April 2023

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

The couple became engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2024

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt and Caryn enjoyed a vacation together.

"Caryn and I back from our cruise… just in time to watch #lpbw My new fav island #curacao very nice!" he shared after their trip.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2025

matt roloff caryn chandler relationship timeline
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt announced the end of their relationship after eight years together.

"Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share. Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life's a continued journey, and this is the right step for us at this time," he wrote in an Instagram statement. "[We] will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the world to me, and I'm committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.