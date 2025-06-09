Who Is 'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey's Husband? Meet Matt Ziering
Brianne Howey's Husband Is a Lawyer
Behind the cameras, Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is a loving wife to her husband, Matt Ziering.
While Howey is busy with her career in Hollywood, Ziering practices law, having been admitted to the State Bar of California in 2017 following his graduation from Loyola Law School.
Matt Ziering Is a Baseball Fan
Ziering's X page shows he is a big baseball fan, as he often retweets videos and memes about different teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians.
He has also watched Los Angeles Dodgers games with his wife over the years.
Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering Met at a Bar
In a 2021 interview with Los Angeles Magazine, The Exorcist star recalled how they met at a bar where Ziering was celebrating taking the bar exam.
"We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in Los Angeles," said Howey.
Ziering added, "Wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!"
Brianne Howey Confirmed Their Relationship in 2014
The Kinda Pregnant actress first revealed she was dating someone during a November 2014 interview with Complex.
"I live with my boyfriend, and we see lots of movies," she said when asked what enjoys doing in her free time.
Howey added, "I love going to farmer's markets, they're my favorite thing in the world. I just think they're so fun; you get little samples and you can buy flowers and fruit and stuff. And, because I'm from L.A., I spend a lot of time with my family. Luckily I get to see them all the time."
Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering Got Married in 2021
Howey and Ziering initially scheduled a wedding for 2020. However, they decided to postpone the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They officially exchanged vows in a backyard garden ceremony in Palos Verdes, Calif., on July 24, 2021.
"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love," Howey said of their special day. "The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined. I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."
Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering Share 1 Child Together
In June 2023, Howey and Ziering became first-time parents when they welcomed their first child, a daughter, together.
He Is Also a Fur Dad!
Though their 2020 wedding was postponed, they expanded their family by adopting a dog.
"We canceled our wedding. We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog," Howey told Los Angeles Magazine.