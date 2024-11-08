Blurring the Lines: 12 Celebrities Who Transformed Into Real-Life Characters

Ashton Kutcher played the role of Steve Jobs, Apple Inc. founder, in the film Jobs. The flick delved into the late CEO's humble beginnings in the 1970s until he created the first iPod and launched the company.

During the 2013 film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Kutcher opened up about playing the role of the digital entrepreneur.

"It was kind of like throwing myself into this gauntlet of, I know, massive amounts of criticism," he said, expressing how terrifying it was to play the real-life tech icon less than two years after his death.

Kutcher added that he studied Jobs' mannerisms by watching "hundreds of hours of footage" and listening to his past speeches. He also followed the late CEO's fruitarian diet, which led Kutcher to be hospitalized two days before shooting started.