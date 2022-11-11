Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Offers Health Update After Taking Nasty Fall: 'S**t Happens'

"It’s very funny because people see him onscreen or out there in public in a certain way, and they have this vision of him being this romantic and so passionate," she quipped at the time. "Just very romantic and grabs you and kisses you. And sometimes I’m like, ‘Who is this guy? Can you be a little bit of that?'"

McConaughey later doubled down on his wife's claims — but praised her for accepting him for exactly who he is. "My life, three healthy children [and] my wife Camila, who doesn’t want to change me," he gushed at a 2018 event while talking about what he is the most grateful for.

The power couple shares children Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 8-year-old Livingston.