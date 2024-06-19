OK Magazine
Matthew Perry Death Update: Cops Seize Phone and Laptop From His Celeb Friend at L.A. Sober Living Residence

matthew perry death investigation woman pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 19 2024, Published 8:09 a.m. ET

Months after Matthew Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi, authorities are still trying to get find out more details about what ultimately killed him. In a new update, the celebrity who was questioned by authorities in relation to Perry's death handed over their laptop and cell phone, In Touch revealed on Wednesday, June 19.

According to the outlet, a woman was brought in for multiple interviews with law enforcement after the LAPD, who launched a criminal probe with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in May, has made "significant progress" in its investigation, a source revealed.

matthew perry death investigation woman
Source: mega

Matthew Perry died at 54 years old.

The Friends star died from “acute effects of ketamine” at age 54 on October 28, 2023.

Law enforcement arrived with a search warrant to the mystery woman's sober living residence in L.A., but she was not present. When she came back, she was "completely cooperative" with authorities, a source told the outlet. (She was not handcuffed or arrested.)

Officers searched her room, taking an iPhone and computer, the source revealed, adding the woman "surrendered everything."

matthew perry death investigation woman
Source: mega

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi.

The woman and the 17 Again star met in rehab, where they began an "unexpected friendship," the source divulged.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation. But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that,” the insider said about the woman, who is now sober and claimed she would never do anything to harm her late pal. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

matthew perry death investigation woman
Source: mega

A woman who was friends with the late star had her phone and laptop seized by authorities.

According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators at the time he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment that uses low doses of the drug to treat depression and anxiety.

Two months after Perry's death, the medical examiner ruled he died from "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning as a contributing factor “due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness,” according to the autopsy report.

matthew perry death investigation woman
Source: mega

Matthew Perry's mystery friend has been 'an emotional wreck' since his death.

However, the medical examiner said the levels of ketamine would not be in his blood when he was found unconscious, as the drug metabolizes quickly.

Therefore, investigators believe Perry got the drug from someone else — but it's unclear if the woman has anything to do with it.

Still, “She’s been an emotional wreck. This could send her over the edge, whether she’s involved or not," the source said.

The Hollywood star discussed using ketamine in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than one year before he died.

“It’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression,” Perry wrote about the drug.

“Has my name written all over it,” he added, “they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’”

