Matthew Perry Death Update: Cops Seize Phone and Laptop From His Celeb Friend at L.A. Sober Living Residence

Months after Matthew Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi, authorities are still trying to get find out more details about what ultimately killed him. In a new update, the celebrity who was questioned by authorities in relation to Perry's death handed over their laptop and cell phone, In Touch revealed on Wednesday, June 19.

According to the outlet, a woman was brought in for multiple interviews with law enforcement after the LAPD, who launched a criminal probe with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in May, has made "significant progress" in its investigation, a source revealed.