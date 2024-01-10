Matthew Perry Was Lonely in His Final Months, Claims Source: 'He Was Living Locked Up and Not Reaching Out to People'

Though Matthew Perry shared the gritty details of his addiction and hardships in life via his 2022 memoir, an insider claimed the actor still kept some secrets to himself.

As OK! reported, the TV star died in October 2023 from the acute affects of ketamine, drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects, and though he utilized ketamine therapy with a doctor for depression, the autopsy determined the amount found in his system couldn't have been from his last session.