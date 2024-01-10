Matthew Perry Was Lonely in His Final Months, Claims Source: 'He Was Living Locked Up and Not Reaching Out to People'
Though Matthew Perry shared the gritty details of his addiction and hardships in life via his 2022 memoir, an insider claimed the actor still kept some secrets to himself.
As OK! reported, the TV star died in October 2023 from the acute affects of ketamine, drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects, and though he utilized ketamine therapy with a doctor for depression, the autopsy determined the amount found in his system couldn't have been from his last session.
While the autopsy also stated that Perry, who was 54, had been clean for "19 months," an insider claimed the Friends alum didn't seem to be in a good place when he passed.
"He was living locked up and not reaching out to [people]. That was his pattern when he used," the source explained. "He would cut himself off from everyone."
“He wanted a family and never found that person to settle down with," the source continued. "It was a tale of loneliness and how having all the money and fame can’t save anyone.”
Added another insider, “He wanted consistency. As much as he was a loner, he didn’t want to be.”
Those close to Perry had different stories about how he was doing prior to his death, with his pal Athenna Crosby claiming he was "100 percent sober" when she had lunch with him the day before.
“I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling," she shared. "I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know."
"In the interaction that I had with him, he was extremely positive, sober, acting normal, spoke very well, did not give me any impression that he was under drugs or alcohol of any kind," Crosby said.
"I’ve been kind of thinking like, ‘OK, was there anything that I, I guess, should have noticed or was there anything that stuck out to me?’ And honestly, no, there wasn’t," she concluded. "He was so normal. He ordered a cheeseburger and had a Diet Coke and really just a normal day like any other day."
On the other hand, his autopsy referred to an anonymous pal who claimed the 17 Again star was "angry and mean" when he died because he was taking testosterone shots.
Nonetheless, people such as his Friends costars had nothing but sweet things to say about the late Emmy nominee.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," read a joint message by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Us Weekly reported on Perry being lonely in his final days.