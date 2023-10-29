Matthew Perry Declared He Was 'Grateful to Be Alive' Prior to Tragic Death at 54

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which came out November 1, 2022, the Friends alum detailed his battle with addiction and how he almost died a few years ago.

In 2018, Perry got surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation. His colon later burst from opioid overuse and ended up being in a coma for two weeks.

"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that," he said about the tough time.