Matthew Perry Steps Out In All-Black Days After Dropping Bombshell Memoir With Jaw-Dropping Confessions

The Friends alum appeared to be in good spirits following his recent reemergence into the spotlight to promote his book, as he had a subtle smile on his face while keeping his head down for the most part. Perry — who had his hair slicked back and wore clear-framed glasses — kept his hands in his pockets after making his way out of a black SUV, as seen in photos.

KEANU REEVES FEELS MATTHEW PERRY'S DISS 'CAME OUT OF LEFT FIELD' & 'BACKFIRED' ON THE 'FRIENDS' ALUM, SPILLS SOURCE

Perry reflected on his special chat with Vargas via his Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of the two on stage looking out at the audience with the caption: "NJ, you’re incredible. It was a joy to see you all for an unforgettable night, and a big thanks to @evargastv for moderating. I hope all of you enjoyed it too. DC is next!"