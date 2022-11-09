Matthew Perry Steps Out In All-Black Days After Dropping Bombshell Memoir With Jaw-Dropping Confessions
Man on the move! Matthew Perry was seen heading out of New York City over the weekend after dropping his bombshell memoir earlier this month.
Dressed in a black leather jacket and v-neck t-shirt he paired with black pants, Perry was photographed at a heliport preparing to take a flight out of the Big Apple following his appearance in Princeton, New Jersey, for an interview with journalist Elizabeth Vargas about his tell-all, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing.
The Friends alum appeared to be in good spirits following his recent reemergence into the spotlight to promote his book, as he had a subtle smile on his face while keeping his head down for the most part. Perry — who had his hair slicked back and wore clear-framed glasses — kept his hands in his pockets after making his way out of a black SUV, as seen in photos.
KEANU REEVES FEELS MATTHEW PERRY'S DISS 'CAME OUT OF LEFT FIELD' & 'BACKFIRED' ON THE 'FRIENDS' ALUM, SPILLS SOURCE
Perry reflected on his special chat with Vargas via his Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of the two on stage looking out at the audience with the caption: "NJ, you’re incredible. It was a joy to see you all for an unforgettable night, and a big thanks to @evargastv for moderating. I hope all of you enjoyed it too. DC is next!"
The journalist also posted a selfie from their evening of the two beaming with the audience behind them holding up copies of Perry's book. "Great night interviewing [Matthew] Perry about his new memoir tonight at Princeton!" she captioned the snap.
Ahead of the release date of Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, which hit shelves Tuesday, November 2, Perry teased several excerpts about fellow famous faces he had interacted with in the past.
From recalling why he dumped Julia Roberts back in the '90s to revealing he and Valerie Bertinelli shared a steamy make out while her then-husband, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out drunk beside them, Perry didn't shy away from spilling the tea on his past flames, as well as his struggle with substance abuse, even before the book was released.
And while his memoir may have rubbed some the wrong way — Bertinelli hinted that she was mortified about her past behavior after Perry disclosed their secret smooch — it seems his Friends costars appreciated not being dragged through the mud.
"There was a wariness in the build-up to the release for sure that he may have spilled a lot more embarrassing secrets than he did," a source said of his former costars' fear about what Perry could've shared.
THE 'FRIENDS' CAST REACTS TO MATTHEW PERRY'S MEMOIR RELEASE AFTER 'WARINESS' IN THE BUILD-UP: SOURCE
And while Perry aired out his own dirty laundry in his tell-all, his Friends costars weren't bothered by his honesty. "[They’re] all very supportive and proud of him to be coming clean and giving himself closure in so many areas," an insider spilled of Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer.
Meanwhile, Perry also made it clear days before the book's release: "It's very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book]."