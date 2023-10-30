Matthew Perry Dead at 54: A Look Back on the Actor's Life in 9 Photos
Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Matthew Perry was found unconscious in a bathtub at a Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28. Law enforcement sources said the authorities responded to the area after receiving a 911 call regarding a person who suffered from cardiac arrest.
No drugs were found at the scene, and no foul play was involved in his death.
Hours later, unnamed sources disclosed that Perry died hours after playing pickleball for two hours.
TMZ first reported the news.
His family issued an exclusive statement to People expressing their sadness following the tragic loss.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
What Was His Cause of Death?
CBS Los Angeles station KCAL News cited a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson who confirmed that Perry's official cause of death remained unknown after the completion of the autopsy on Sunday, October 29.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also listed it "deferred," which means that no official cause of death has yet to be determined at the time of the posting. Toxicology results are still pending as of press time.
Warner Bros. Television Group sent a statement to CBS News as it paid tribute to the Friends actor.
"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," the company said. "The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."
Did Matthew Perry Suffer From Any Health Issues?
Perry's health setbacks started in 1997 when he got involved in a jet ski accident and became addicted to Vicodin. He entered rehab the same year for the first time, but his admission did not help him to stay sober for a long time.
In 2000, he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis while dealing with alcohol addiction. In less than five years, Friends viewers noticed his drastic appearance, which worried them.
The She's Out of Control actor found his next break when he was tapped to work on the film Serving Sara. However, Perry checked himself into a private rehabilitation center again to deal with his addiction.
He marked another rehabilitation stay in 2011 and took a break from his career to focus on his sobriety and recovery. His journey led him to transform his Malibu beach house into Perry House — a men's sober living facility.
"The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.
Perry faced a near-death experience in 2018 when he was 49 after his colon burst due to his opioid overuse. He detailed the event in his interviews with People, GQ and ABC News before the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He also spoke about how he ended up with a 2 percent chance to live due to the health emergency.
He also sustained eight broken ribs when his doctors performed CPR when his heart stopped for five minutes during the surgery.
Matthew Perry Struggled With Drug and Alcohol Addictions
In the years leading to his death, the Fools Rush In star battled drug and alcohol addictions that affected his career. He shared more details about his struggles in his memoir, saying that he went in and out of rehab several times because of his substance abuse.
Perry let people know about his journey in his interviews as he reminded them of the highs and lows of his career.
"I think that people don't understand that it's a disease," he told CBS News. "It was declared a disease in 1955 by the American Medical Association. And even people who are in trouble with this thing don't kind of realize that they are suffering from a disease. So they sort of blame themselves."
Revealed: Matthew Perry's Net Worth in 2023
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Perry had a net worth of $120 million at the time of his death.
Matthew Perry's Career Before and After 'Friends'
Perry had his first credited role on 240-Robert before he began expanding his empire through guest appearances.
In 1988, he officially debuted as a film actor on A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon before his short appearance on Growing Pains. He was also cast on the sitcom Sydney prior to his guest and starring roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Home Free, respectively.
In the years during and after his stint on Friends, he worked on more titles, including Studio 60 on the Sunset, Childrens Hospital, The Good Wife, The Odd Couple, The Good Fight and The Kennedys: After Camelot.
He Won Several Awards
Perry scored his first win for his role on Friends from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, bringing home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Award.
He also won the Editor's Choice at the 2000 TV Guide Awards and Best Global Actor in a Television Series for his work on Go On at the 2013 Huading Awards.
Who Did Matthew Perry Date?
Perry's first known relationship in Hollywood was with Julia Roberts, whom he dated for two months in 1995. He was then linked to Rachel Dunn, Lizzy Caplan and Molly Hurwitz.
Was Matthew Perry Married?
At the time of his death, Perry remained single and was never married. He revealed in 2018 that he was engaged to Hurwitz, but he called it off two years later.