Matthew Perry Dead at 54: A Look Back on the Actor's Life in 9 Photos

Perry's health setbacks started in 1997 when he got involved in a jet ski accident and became addicted to Vicodin. He entered rehab the same year for the first time, but his admission did not help him to stay sober for a long time.

In 2000, he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis while dealing with alcohol addiction. In less than five years, Friends viewers noticed his drastic appearance, which worried them.

The She's Out of Control actor found his next break when he was tapped to work on the film Serving Sara. However, Perry checked himself into a private rehabilitation center again to deal with his addiction.

He marked another rehabilitation stay in 2011 and took a break from his career to focus on his sobriety and recovery. His journey led him to transform his Malibu beach house into Perry House — a men's sober living facility.

"The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

Perry faced a near-death experience in 2018 when he was 49 after his colon burst due to his opioid overuse. He detailed the event in his interviews with People, GQ and ABC News before the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He also spoke about how he ended up with a 2 percent chance to live due to the health emergency.

He also sustained eight broken ribs when his doctors performed CPR when his heart stopped for five minutes during the surgery.