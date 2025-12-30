Matthew Perry's Marked Crypt Seen for the First Time in Private, Gated Section of Hollywood Hills Cemetery: Photo
Dec. 30 2025, Updated 6:08 p.m. ET
Matthew Perry’s final resting place in a Hollywood Hills cemetery has finally been marked.
The Friends alum’s crypt, located in a private, gated section of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Southern California, was revealed in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, December 29.
Matthew Perry's Marked Crypt Was Revealed
“Matthew Langford Perry,” reads the sage-colored stone, which was surrounded by festive flowers. “August 19, 1969 - October 28, 2023, Much Loved Friend.”
Perry’s casket rests alongside Hollywood icons, including Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Michael Clarke Duncan and Ronnie James Dio, within the walls of the Sanctuary of Treasured Love, a secluded section of the cemetery's grounds.
Matthew Perry Died in 2023
The Fools Rush In star was 54 years old when he was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. He was initially believed to have drowned, but it was later confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner that the celebrity died from “the acute effects of ketamine.”
Perry's mother and stepfather, Suzanne and Keith Morrison, have publicly slammed Dr. Salvador Plasencia for enabling their son’s substance abuse issues.
- Matthew Perry's Gravesite: Flowers Removed From Burial Plot After Actor Was Laid to Rest Alongside Other Stars
- Matthew Perry Laid to Rest Nearly 1 Week After Alleged Drowning, 'Friends' Cast Spotted at Private Funeral
- Matthew Perry's Mom Thinks 'Friends' Star Had a 'Premonition' He Was Going to Die: Actor 'Felt It Very Strongly'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Matthew Perry's Blamed 'Greedy' Doctor
The “greedy” doctor confessed to injecting Matthew "without a legitimate medical purpose" before his death and was one of the five people who were convicted of crimes related to the sitcom star's death.
"How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting?" the couple said in a passionate victim impact letter submitted to the court ahead of the doctor's sentencing, per documents obtained by Rolling Stone in December.
"Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him," they continued. "And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for nought; it all crashes down."
Dr. Salvador Plasencia Was Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison
Matthew's parents claimed that if it wasn’t for the medical professional, the 17 Again star’s influence would have continued to impact the world positively.
"His story moved so many people. And he wanted, needed, deserved… a third act. It was... in the planning. And then, those jackals," they wrote.
Salvador, who operated an urgent care in Calabasas, was later sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in July to four counts of distribution of ketamine.