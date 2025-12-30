Matthew Perry's Marked Crypt Seen for the First Time in Private, Gated Section of Hollywood Hills Cemetery: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Perry’s final resting place in a Hollywood Hills cemetery has finally been marked. The Friends alum’s crypt, located in a private, gated section of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Southern California, was revealed in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, December 29.

Matthew Perry's Marked Crypt Was Revealed

Source: Hollywoodgraveyard/Instagram Matthew Perry's crypt is located in a private, gated-off section in a Hollywood Hills cemetery.

“Matthew Langford Perry,” reads the sage-colored stone, which was surrounded by festive flowers. “August 19, 1969 - October 28, 2023, Much Loved Friend.” Perry’s casket rests alongside Hollywood icons, including Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Michael Clarke Duncan and Ronnie James Dio, within the walls of the Sanctuary of Treasured Love, a secluded section of the cemetery's grounds.

View this post on Instagram Source: Hollywoodgraveyard/Instagram Matthew Perry's marked crypt was revealed for the first time.

Matthew Perry Died in 2023

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry was 54 year old when he was found dead in his California home in October 2023.

The Fools Rush In star was 54 years old when he was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. He was initially believed to have drowned, but it was later confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner that the celebrity died from “the acute effects of ketamine.” Perry's mother and stepfather, Suzanne and Keith Morrison, have publicly slammed Dr. Salvador Plasencia for enabling their son’s substance abuse issues.

Matthew Perry's Blamed 'Greedy' Doctor

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry's parents addressed the 'greedy' doctor they believed contributed to their son's death.

The “greedy” doctor confessed to injecting Matthew "without a legitimate medical purpose" before his death and was one of the five people who were convicted of crimes related to the sitcom star's death. "How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting?" the couple said in a passionate victim impact letter submitted to the court ahead of the doctor's sentencing, per documents obtained by Rolling Stone in December. "Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him," they continued. "And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for nought; it all crashes down."

Dr. Salvador Plasencia Was Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Source: MEGA Dr. Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in Matthew Perry's death.