Matthew Perry Death Probe: Drug Dealer Makes Desperate Plea to Judge as She Faces 65 Years in Prison
Nov. 21 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Matthew Perry's drug dealer "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha made a desperate case to judges on the heels of facing prison time.
According to a new report, Sangha asked the court to consider her 17 months of sobriety and past medical issues when deciding her official jail sentence.
She may serve up to 65 years after pleading guilty to distributing the drugs that caused the actor's death.
On Thursday, November 20, Sangha’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, filed papers denying statements submitted by prosecutors.
The government claimed the 42-year-old "acted as an organizer and leader" in ordering her friends and roommate to help with the drugs.
Sangha alleged that requesting her roommate keep drugs locked away or picking up items alongside her boyfriend did not demonstrate they were "subordinate" to her, nor that she "exercised decision-making" power over them.
She believes that, despite them using her home for drugs, she was not an "organizer" or "leader."
Sangha also pointed out that she has been sober for 17 months and works with groups in prison. She requested that her past medical issues, lack of criminal history, healthy family relationships and advanced education be considered.
What Was 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Charged With?
On Wednesday, September 3, she pleaded guilty in Los Angeles, Calif., to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.
Sangha was accused of distributing 50 vials of ketamine to Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry's who allegedly gave them to the actor's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Both men pleaded guilty as well.
Iwamasa reportedly injected the Friends star with at least three shots of the ketamine on October 28, 2023, and Perry passed away the same day.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Department of Justice claimed Sangha and Fleming worked together to cover their tracks and look less guilty.
"After learning from news reports of Perry’s death, Sangha called Fleming on Signal to discuss how to distance themselves from it," a press release read. "That day, Sangha updated the settings on the Signal apps to automatically delete her messages with Fleming. She further instructed Fleming to 'Delete all our messages.'"
Doctor Mark Chavez Pleads Guilty to Distributing Ketamine to Matthew Perry
California doctor Mark Chavez previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to the film star. His attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement that the medical professional is "profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry."
"He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution. Dr. Plasencia intends to voluntarily surrender his medical license, acknowledging his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction," the lawyer expressed. "While Dr. Plasencia was not treating Mr. Perry at the time of his death, he hopes his case serves as a warning to other medical professionals and leads to stricter oversight and clear protocols for the rapidly growing at-home ketamine industry in order to prevent future tragedies like this one."