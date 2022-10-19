Matthew Perry Reveals He 'Nearly Died' When His Colon Burst From Opioid Overuse: 'I Had A 2 Percent Chance To Live'
Matthew Perry is coming clean about his addiction struggles, revealing that he "nearly died" at 49 years old when his colon burst from opioid overuse.
At the time, the Friends alum, 53, said that he suffered a "gastrointestinal perforation," but now he admitted that he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months to help him get better.
“The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he said. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”
These days, the Hollywood star seems to be doing better than ever, especially now that he's cleaned up his act.
“I’m pretty healthy now,” he shared. “I’ve got to not go to the gym much more, because I don’t want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I’m a pretty healthy guy right now.”
“It’s important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn’t mean you lose all that time and education,” he added. “Your sober date changes, but that’s all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot.”