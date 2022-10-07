'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour
Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."
The sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a visit to Princeton, New Jersey on Friday, November 4. He will also make in appearance in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, November 6.
"During this intimate conversation, Perry will share raw honesty about his addiction, behind-the-scenes stories from the hit sitcom and his experience becoming one of the world’s most recognizable characters," a write-up for the tour read.
"Told with the same acerbic wit and familiar voice you’ve come to love from his character, Perry’s captivating memoir delves into the most personal details of the love he lost, his darkest days, and his greatest friends," it continued. "Come join him on tour to hear from the man behind the laughs."
Perry has been promoting the upcoming memoir for some time. In February, he celebrated finally finishing the long-awaited tell-all. "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he tweeted at the time. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book."
As OK! previously reported, Friends castmates were rumored to be "in a panic" over what he might spill in the book.
"He didn’t feel like any of them supported him, and it was a bitter reminder of how much he suffered back when they were shooting the show," a source claimed.
Perry's memoir will hit shelves on Tuesday, November 1.