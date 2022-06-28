'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Pops Up On Social Media, Actor Visits Vegas With Some 'Old' Pals

“Vegas with old friends this weekend,” the 54-year-old captioned the photo via Instagram. “This photo was taken minutes before we went downstairs and lost every dime any of us have ever earned.”

In the photo, the actor wore a dark blue shirt and black pants as he posed with photographer Randall Slavin, Roger Castillo and David Pressman.

Of course, fans went into a frenzy since the trip reminded them of the Friends episode in which his character, Chandler Bing, and Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox) go to Vegas and consider getting married.

One person wrote, "You should have taken Monica along 🤗," while another added, "Real life Chandler 🤣♥️."

The best part? Costar Jennifer Aniston even gave the picture a "like."