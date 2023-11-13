Home > Photos > Matthew Perry PHOTOS Matthew Perry's Previous Relationships: 15 Women He Was Linked to Over the Years Source: MEGA; @mollyhurwitz/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli divorced Tom Vitale in 2022.

Matthew Perry detailed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the quick make out session he had with Valerie Bertinelli, who was still married to her then-husband, Eddie Van Halen. "It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did," he wrote. "I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me."

Tricia Leigh Fisher

Source: MEGA She is Carrie Fisher's half-sister.

At 18, Perry started dating Tricia Fisher, whom he lost his virginity to. He wrote in his memoir that he told his then-muse that he wanted to wait until he was married before having s--. However, their relationship immediately progressed physically when they were at his studio apartment. "Impotence has not been party of my vocabulary since — just as she promised it wouldn't be. Everything about me, at least physically, works just fine," he continued.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Source: MEGA They called their connection a 'magical summer.'

After Perry's death, Gwyneth Paltrow looked back at their short-lived romantic connection after meeting at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. "We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do," she wrote on Instagram. Perry shared more details about what they had in his memoir, saying they had a make out session "in a closet" before Friends aired in 1994.

Julia Roberts

Source: MEGA Julia Roberts wed Danny Moder in 2002.

In an episode of Friends, Perry's character, Chandler Bing, briefly dated Julia Roberts' character, Susie Moss. But they made it a real-life relationship afterward — although it only lasted a few months. "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me," he admitted. "I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts."

Gabrielle Allan

Source: MEGA Gabrielle Allan produced 'Veep.'

In 1990, Perry briefly dated Gabrielle Allan. Amid their romance, he realized for the first time that he was already obsessed with alcohol at that time when they went back to the producer's house after attending an event in University City. "Gaby didn't have any alcohol at home, which is, of course, totally fine, but for me, at the age of twenty-one, all of a sudden this creeping feeling came over me for the first time. I felt my blood on fire for more to drink," Perry stated.

Jamie Tarses

Source: MEGA Jamie Tarses helped in developing the hit series 'Friends.'

Perry and Jamie Tarses met in 1994, and he immediately saw "the most magical, beautiful and smart" woman who helped him amid his substance abuse struggles. Unfortunately, her pure heart and unmatched care for him became a factor in his decision to end things. "I need time to process being sober," Perry said after the split. "In order to adequately pay sweet Jamie back for two years of giving up huge portions of her own very busy and important life by basically being my nurse, I ended our relationship." Tarses died on February 1, 2021, due to complications from her past cardiac arrest.

Yasmine Bleeth

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry had a crush on Yasmine Bleeth before dating her.

The Fools Rush In actor kept his relationship with Yasmine Bleeth a secret in 1996. Per sources, their romance only lasted for a short time.

Neve Campbell

Source: MEGA They appeared together in one 'Three to Tango' scene.

In 1998, Perry dated Neve Campbell after working together on Three to Tango. They did not last long enough to celebrate the arrival of the movie at the cinemas the following year.

Maeve Quinlan

Source: MEGA She played the role of Megan Conley in the hit series for more than a decade.

Us Weekly reported that things got serious between Perry and The Bold and the Beautiful actress Marve Quinlan in 2002. They never spoke about their relationship, and the public never knew details about their romance until they called it quits. In a 2022 interview with People, Perry said he was the one who usually ended his relationships. "I manifest something that's wrong with them, and then I break up with them. But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator," he confessed. "I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me."

Lauren Graham

Source: MEGA Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry worked together on 'Birds of America' years after their breakup.

Lauren Graham revealed in her 2016 memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can, that she did not date much when she got her big break on Gilmore Girls. However, things changed when she met Perry. "He became my longtime Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated, or FWIABNED," she wrote. "My FWIABNED is very special to me." After dating for a short time, Perry and "the beautiful Lauren Graham" — which is what he called her in his 2022 memoir — broke up.

Rachel Dunn

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry said Rachel Dunn was the ex-girlfriend of his dreams.

Perry's relationship with Rachel Dunn turned quite serious despite their age gap, as they lasted for two years before calling it quits. They never revealed why they decided to end things, but a source claimed that his sobriety journey played a role in the split. "With Rachel in my life, I know that I can be very committed and not some selfish guy who just wants to hang out with friends," Perry said in a 2004 interview with the Evening Standard. "I want to spend time with my girlfriend and explore what it means to have a much closer relationship than I've previously had time for."

Natasha Wagner

Source: MEGA They remained friends after their breakup.

Perry had another "almost" when she dated Natasha Wagner, whom he referred to as the perfect woman in his eyes. However, he could not date her properly at that time, so they had to let go of each other. When he learned about her pregnancy with Barry Watson, Perry recalled watching the ocean, as he had a good cry after losing Wagner. "Natasha's life was blooming while mine was turning into one huge mistake," Perry wrote amid his what ifs in their relationship.

Cameron Diaz

Source: MEGA Cameron Diaz dated Justin Timberlake before Matthew Perry.

Perry wanted to impress Cameron Diaz when they scheduled a date after her relationship with Justin Timberlake, as he tanned his arms for the actress. However, his plans somewhat changed when he learned the date was in a group setting. "But the party went on nevertheless, and at one point we were all playing a game — Pictionary, I think," Perry recalled. "As she was drawing, I said something witty to Cameron, to which she said, 'Oh, come on!' and proceeded to punch me in the shoulder." However, Diaz missed and hit him in the face instead.

Lizzy Caplan

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry and Lizzy Caplan dated for six years.

The Almost Heroes star and Lizzy Caplan dated from 2006 to 2012 after initially starting a "friends with benefits" setup. "So began two years of probably record-breaking amounts of sexual intercourse, with no strings attached, both of us following the friends-with-benefits rule to a tee," he said. "We were on the same page." Perry and Caplan fell in love with each other after having such a no-strings-attached relationship, and the A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon almost proposed to her. However, they called it quits and went on to date other people.

Molly Hurwitz

Source: @mollyhurwitz/Instagram They broke up in 2021.

Perry told People that he was lucky to date the "greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," and he decided to propose to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020. But in a shocking revelation in his memoir, he admitted to only proposing to her because he was lonely and under the influence of drugs. "I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me," he said without mentioning Hurwitz's name. "I didn't want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family's blessing." The pair broke up in 2021 because "things just did not work out" between them.