Matthew Perry Believed His 'Penis Didn't Work' Until Sex With Tricia Fisher Was 'Sheer Glory For 2 Whole Minutes'

The Friends star openly discussed his lifelong substance abuse and addiction problems while he promoted his well-anticipated biography, which finally hit the shelves on Tuesday, November 1.

Perry admitted how he seriously considered himself “impotent” due to his inability to achieve a sexual erection, instead of accepting “the correlation between the booze and [his] private parts.”

“I was walking around the planet thinking sex was something for other people. For a long time," the sitcom star continued, adding, “Sex sounded awfully fun, but it was not in my arsenal.”