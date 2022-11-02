Matthew Perry Believed His 'Penis Didn't Work' Until Sex With Tricia Fisher Was 'Sheer Glory For 2 Whole Minutes'
Matthew Perry was convinced his “penis didn’t work” for most of his teenage years — until he met former flame Tricia Fisher.
In the 53-year-old’s tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the comedic actor detailed the many times he “tried to have sex” but “couldn’t perform” due to the “six beers [he had] beforehand.”
The Friends star openly discussed his lifelong substance abuse and addiction problems while he promoted his well-anticipated biography, which finally hit the shelves on Tuesday, November 1.
Perry admitted how he seriously considered himself “impotent” due to his inability to achieve a sexual erection, instead of accepting “the correlation between the booze and [his] private parts.”
“I was walking around the planet thinking sex was something for other people. For a long time," the sitcom star continued, adding, “Sex sounded awfully fun, but it was not in my arsenal.”
However, after "years" of discouragement, Carrie Fisher's sister debunked his "shameful tale" and promised her boyfriend at the time that his impotency wasn't "going to happen again” and “led [him] back to bed.”
“Sure enough… sheer glory for two whole minutes,” Perry humorously recalled of his time under the sheets with the now 53-year-old actress.
The author also noted how he graciously poked fun at Fisher after their intimate encounter, as he remembered thanking the Pretty Smart star by “sleeping with almost every woman in Southern California.”
Perry's sex life with Fisher wan't the only intricate confession detailed in the attention-grasping memoir, as the Hollywood star even exposed the time he had a "long, elaborate make-out" with Valerie Bertinelli while her husband at the time, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out in the very same room.
"I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage," the shaken star recalled, while adding "my crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet."
While explaining the entirety of his celebrity admiration toward the now 62-year-old, Perry recalled a key moment when all of his fantasies became true.
“As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still,” he detailed. “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did."