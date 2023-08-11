Maui Wildfires: 11 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out and Helped the Victims of Hawaii's Biggest Disaster

Barack Obama sent a heartfelt message to the victims of the Maui wildfires. The disaster, which Governor Josh Green dubbed the worst natural disaster in the state's history, has killed at least 55 people as of press time, Reuters reported.

On Obama's Instagram Story and Twitter page, the former POTUS shared a link to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund, where people can make donations.

"It's tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai'i — a place that's so special to so many of us," he said. "Michelle [Obama] and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down."