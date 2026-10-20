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Maura Higgins Reveals It Took 5 People to Squeeze Her Into Jaw-Dropping Latex Outfit for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

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Source: MEGA; @MAURAHIGGINS/INSTAGRAM

Maura Higgins didn't slip into her dress!

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

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Maura Higgins turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Culver City, Calif., on October 18, but slipping into her skintight latex ensemble was no easy feat.

The Irish television personality, 35, later gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the effort it took to pull off her daring look, revealing that five people had to help her squeeze into the figure-hugging outfit. Her glamorous appearance comes as she continues to make a name for herself in the United States.

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Five People Helped Squeeze Higgins Into Her Outfit

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Image of Maura Higgins
Source: @MAURAHIGGINS/INSTAGRAM

The model waited while her assistants put her into the corset.

Higgins gave fans a glimpse of the effort behind her showstopping look, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram Stories that revealed just how much help she needed to squeeze into the tight corset.

"It took five humans to get me in this," she captioned the snap, poking fun at the struggle.

The photo showed two assistants working to secure the outfit as the Dancing With the Stars contestant waited for the finishing touches. While Higgins made the daring ensemble look effortless on the red carpet, getting dressed was clearly a challenge.

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Her Cream Latex Corset Made a Dramatic Statement

Image of Maura Higgins
Source: MEGA

Higgins' makeup look complimented her outfit.

Higgins stunned in a cream-colored latex corset featuring delicate straps and structured boning that accentuated her figure. She paired the daring piece with matching skintight leggings and heels, creating a sleek, monochromatic look.

The reality star styled her hair in a voluminous blowout with soft fringe framing her face. She completed her glamorous appearance with bronzed skin, nude lipstick and sharp eyeliner, opting for makeup that complemented her statement-making ensemble without overshadowing it.

Her head-turning outfit perfectly captured the sultry, glamorous aesthetic of the lingerie brand's annual fashion show.

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'I Cannot Breathe'

Image of Maura Higgins
Source: MEGA

The television personality joked that she struggled to breathe in her outfit.

While attending the star-studded event, Higgins also poked fun at just how uncomfortable her skintight ensemble was.

"Hello. Yes, I cannot breathe. My ribs are currently broken," she joked, according to The Sun.

Her red-carpet appearance comes as the Irish reality star continues to expand her presence in the U.S. entertainment industry. In addition to competing on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, Higgins appeared on The Traitors U.S., where she finished as a runner-up.

Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman and Megan Thee Stallion Also Grabbed Attention

Image of Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Megan Thee Stallion
Source: MEGA

Other celebs also grabbed attention for their outfits.

While Higgins turned heads in her striking cream-colored ensemble, she wasn't the only celebrity making a fashion statement at the star-studded event.

Kylie Jenner also stole the spotlight, making her runway debut in the $50 million Fantasy Bra, which reportedly featured 4,410 diamonds and a dazzling 75.54-carat yellow diamond at its center.

Nicole Kidman was among the famous faces in attendance, while Megan Thee Stallion took the stage for a performance complete with glamorous wings.

The fashion extravaganza also featured performances by Tate McRae, Megan Moroney and girl group KATSEYE, adding even more star power to the annual event.

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