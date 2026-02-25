or
Maury Povich Reacts After Being Dragged Into Bonnie Blue's 400-Men Pregnancy Drama: 'Stop Tagging Me'

split image of Bonnie Blue and Maury Povich
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram; MEGA

Maury Povich broke his silence after social media users begged him to handle Bonnie Blue's headline-making paternity drama.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Maury Povich wants no part of Bonnie Blue's latest viral moment.

After the 26-year-old adult content creator claimed she was pregnant just two weeks after having unprotected s-- with about 400 men, social media users immediately began flooding X with one obvious suggestion: call the famous TV host.

Maury Povich Weighs In

image of Maury Povich responded after being flooded with tags over Bonnie Blue's pregnancy claim.
Source: mega

On Monday, February 23, the official account for The Maury Show reshared a viral post about the situation and issued a blunt response.

"Stop tagging me," the account wrote on X.

Source: @themauryshow/X

'Man for the Job'

image of Fans joked the situation could turn into the biggest paternity episode ever.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

That didn't stop the internet from running with it.

"DO IT! You'll need a bigger stage!" one person wrote, according to Yahoo!.

"But this would be the best episode ever," another joked.

"You could make a whole season off this. You are sitting on a potential gold mine! I would actually watch all the episodes until we find the father!" chimed in a third.

"Yes... You and you and you and you and you ARE the fathers!" someone else teased.

"You're the only man for the job, Maury," another user pointed out.

Though Povich, 87, built his legacy on jaw-dropping paternity test reveals and chaotic courtroom-style drama, he appeared to signal that this headline-making claim wasn't something he planned to touch.

Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Announcement

image of Social media users insisted Povich was the only man for the job.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Blue — whose real name is Tia Billinger — revealed the bombshell in a YouTube video shared on Sunday, February 22, telling viewers that a wave of unusual symptoms led her to take a pregnancy test.

"I've been [feeling] sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine," Blue explained in the video. "Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I'm wanting to eat instantly, I will be sick."

She admitted she was "a little bit nervous" before checking the results on camera.

Moments later, she returned holding up the test. "That is a pretty... It's like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant," she said.

In a subsequent clip from an ultrasound appointment, Blue appeared visibly shocked as she stared at the screen. "Oh, is that the baby?" she asked. "That's actually crazy."

'That Poor Baby'

image of Blue claimed she was pregnant after sleeping with approximately 400 men.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

While some followers celebrated the news, others rushed to question her motives.

A handful of supporters filled her comments with encouragement, with one writing, "Congratulations, Bonnie! We love to hear it," and another adding, "Congrats, I'm so happy for you, only if u wanted to keep it tho u have my full support in anything."

But the backlash quickly grew louder.

"I feel so sorry for that poor baby, what a horrible origin story. Thankfully, we can write our own stories with time in life, but d---, that will be a rough start to have her as a mother," one person posted on X.

Another critic alleged, "She'll probably abort it after she grifts off the ultrasound pics."

