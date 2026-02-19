Bonnie Blue Breaks Down What Happens After Being Intimate With 400 Men at Latest Event

Article continues below advertisement

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is opening up about what really happened after her latest headline-making event. The 26-year-old star — whose real name is Tia Billinger — recently spoke out about being intimate with 400 men in one day. When asked how she would handle a potential pregnancy, Blue simply said, “That’s a problem for another day.”

Source: @bonniebluelinks/Instagram Bonnie Blue spoke about her latest event in a new interview.

Still, she made it clear she has thought about it. Blue explained that she would “of course” contact the participants and speak with them directly if she were to become pregnant. “Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day,” Blue told an outlet. “It was important for me to remember more than just their p----- size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details.”

Source: @bonniebluelinks/Instagram The adult content creator was asked what she would do if she was pregnant.

According to Blue, all of the men were tested for STDs before taking part in the event. She shared that she plans to test herself for STDs — and pregnancy — at a later date. “No extra precautions were taken other than the standard s--- — shave and shower,” she said. Looking back on the experience, Blue said she feels surprisingly good. “This is the most hydrated I’ve ever felt and I’ll put it down to the amount of fluids that were left inside me,” she said, adding that the event went exactly as she expected. “I always knew I wasn’t going to be going into the thousands, as the event focus was on being filled up as opposed to a number game.”

As previously reported by OK!, Blue has built a reputation for pushing boundaries. She previously claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in a single day — a move she said could have broken a world record. In a video shared with fans, Blue reflected on her past stunts and teased that her newest event would take things even further. "I've broken world records; I've been banned from countries – but I'm yet to be successfully bred," she said, per RadarOnline.com.

Source: @bonniebluelinks/Instagram Bonnie Blue collected DNA samples from participants.

She then challenged her followers directly: "So on Saturday, February 7th, boys, this is your opportunity to not only use me as a toy this time but to breed me like cattle." Blue also revealed that she rescheduled the event from January 17 so it would better align with her menstrual cycle.

Source: @bonniebluelinks/Instagram Bonnie Blue said she feels 'great' after the event.