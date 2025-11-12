'Grateful' Mayim Bialik Is 'Interested' in Revisiting 'The Big Bang Theory' Universe: 'A Unique Experience'

Article continues below advertisement

Mayim Bialik is open to exploring more about her The Big Bang Theory character, Farrah Fowler, if the right opportunity comes. "There was an official Chuck Lorre spinoff announced called Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, starring Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, which is awesome. Our characters clearly resonated with people for a reason, and I think people would be interested in more. I've been incredibly thrilled to be a part of the Chuck Lorre universe and this cast — anyway that I can do it again, I'd be very grateful," the actress, 49, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Cree Lighting, which is introducing its most advanced, design-forward line of lighting, available exclusively at Lowe's.

Source: @melissarauch/instagram Mayim Bialik appeared on an episode of 'Night Court' alongside Melissa Rauch.

Due to everyone's schedules, they haven't done a "full cast hang" since the series ended in 2019, but the cast is still tight to this day. "I was very close with Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette, and when she was on Night Court, several of us made cameos, so that was really fun," she gushes. "Me, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar were on it. I wrote and directed a movie called As They Made Us after Big Bang, and Simon was one of the stars alongside Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen. We've all interacted in different ways. Jim Parsons was the executive producer of Call Me Kat, which I did for three seasons after Big Bang. We all have these different permutations of still getting to stay in touch."

Source: @missmayim/instagram The actress joined 'The Big Bang Theory' in the Season 3 finale.

"The way I describe it is imagine going to work and not liking the people that you have to interact with day in and day out," she continues of their close-knit bond. "I know people all over the world may have that experience. We are very fortunate. We had this place we liked to go and interact in, so it's very special. It was for 10 years — 10 years of my life, and even longer for other cast members. It was a unique experience for sure."

Source: @missmayim/instagram The starlet called the experience 'unique.'

As a neuroscientist in real life and on TV, the Blossom alum understands how the innovation and science behind can impact well-being and cognitive function. Cree Lighting is introducing its most advanced, design-forward line of lighting available exclusively at Lowe's. The new collection is about creating experiences-from winding down at night to finding focus during the day of entertaining in style. "This is very on-brand for me. I am a geek and a scientist, and I am interested in how things like lighting change our lifestyle. It's one of the conversations many of us are having around sleep and how to get better sleep. A lot of that has to do with the kind of lighting you experience," she explains. "I think that's why it felt like a slam dunk for me, especially when we're talking about low blue light and the adjustability of different moods of light to affect our actual mood, so that was a really fun connection."

"There's a variety of bulbs and lighting options that are available. As a mom, the fact that they are high quality is great. They also last longer, meaning I'm replacing bulbs less, which is awesome," she quips. For the podcast host, it's been quite a trip getting to "live in the acting world and creative world." "And then I get the opportunity to live in the science world," she shares. "That's why I like working on campaigns like this because it's blending creativity, fun and innovcation with true science and technology. It feels like a represntation of my brain at the same time!"

Source: Cree Lighting The Hollywood star is excited to partner with Cree Lighting.