'Meet the Parents 4': What to Know — Ariana Grande's Role, Release Date and More
What Is 'Meet the Parents 4' About?
Meet the Parents is making a wild return — with more drama and bigger laughs — in the upcoming fourth film!
25 years after the original title was released, Deadline confirmed the comedy film franchise would be back for another installment. The outlet, however, noted the plot details were "being kept inside the circle of trust."
In the original film, Greg (Ben Stiller) faces a series of unfortunate events when he meets his girlfriend's (Teri Polo's Pam) parents, protective dad Jack (Robert De Niro) and mom Dina (Blythe Danner). Despite the missteps, he pushes to win Jack's blessing and approval to propose to his daughter.
The 2004's Meet the Fockers revolves around the characters as they travel to meet Greg's parents, Bernie and Roz (Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand), before his wedding to Pam. Meanwhile, the 2010's Little Fockers introduces Greg and Pam's twins five years after the events of the previous film.
In 2022, director John Hamburg hinted at the exciting news about a sequel when asked about the franchise's future.
"I will refrain from discussing that question, but I love everybody involved, and we all are still in touch, and I think that's all I'm gonna say on that," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Who Is in the Cast of 'Meet the Parents 4'?
Stiller, De Niro, Danner and Polo have been tapped to reprise their respective roles in Meet the Parents 4.
The Zoolander actor teased their potential reunion in a January interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Any chance to work with De Niro, I'll take."
Then, during the 25th anniversary screening of Meet the Parents, De Niro stated he was prepared to work on another film 15 years prior.
"Actually, when we filmed the last one, I was with Ben and John Hamburg, and we sat in my camper, and I said, 'Let's start writing one now, to be ready for another one,'" De Niro admitted during a Q&A. "And they said, 'Yeah, yeah, sure, sure, sure.' They were humoring me. They didn't want to do it. whatever. And so now finally, though, it only took 15 years."
Despite the "delay," the Night at the Museum actor felt the timing was just right.
"I think what spurred the idea was that at this point in time. I'm the age that Bob was when we did the first movie," Stiller explained.
He continued, "And there was this sort of mirror to the first film in terms of my kids are grown. And my kid, one of my kids, is thinking about introducing his person to the family. …I think life informs everything that's happened in the last, you know, 25 years."
The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Stick star Owen Wilson will join the main cast on board, with Ariana Grande playing the fiancée of Greg and Pam's child.
- Ariana Grande Is 'Being Extremely Picky' About Her Next Role After 'Wicked' Success: 'She's Quality-Controlling Everything'
- Megyn Kelly Goes on Tirade About 'Ill' Ariana Grande's Body: 'She Is in the Middle of a Crisis'
- Barbra Streisand Shared Her 'Wisdom and Stories' With Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and More While Recording Her Duets Album
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Who Is Behind 'Meet the Parents 4'?
In addition to directing, Hamburg will write the script for Meet the Parents 4, which will be overseen by Universal's executive vice president of production development, Matt Reilly, and director of production development, Jacqueline Garrell.
Meanwhile, De Niro will produce alongside Hamburg for Particular Pictures, Jane Rosenthal for Tribeca Productions, Jay Roach for Delirious Media. Stiller and John Lesher will also serve as producers for Red Hour Films.
When Will 'Meet the Parents 4' Be Released?
Meet the Parents 4 will premiere in theaters on November 25, 2026. Fans can binge-watch the first three films on Hulu.