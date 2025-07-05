'Meet the Parents 4': What to Know — Ariana Grande's Role, Release Date and More

Meet the Parents is making a wild return — with more drama and bigger laughs — in the upcoming fourth film!

25 years after the original title was released, Deadline confirmed the comedy film franchise would be back for another installment. The outlet, however, noted the plot details were "being kept inside the circle of trust."

In the original film, Greg (Ben Stiller) faces a series of unfortunate events when he meets his girlfriend's (Teri Polo's Pam) parents, protective dad Jack (Robert De Niro) and mom Dina (Blythe Danner). Despite the missteps, he pushes to win Jack's blessing and approval to propose to his daughter.

The 2004's Meet the Fockers revolves around the characters as they travel to meet Greg's parents, Bernie and Roz (Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand), before his wedding to Pam. Meanwhile, the 2010's Little Fockers introduces Greg and Pam's twins five years after the events of the previous film.

In 2022, director John Hamburg hinted at the exciting news about a sequel when asked about the franchise's future.

"I will refrain from discussing that question, but I love everybody involved, and we all are still in touch, and I think that's all I'm gonna say on that," he told The Hollywood Reporter.