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Megan Fox Bares It All in Lingerie as She Teases Content for Her New Subscription-Based Site: Photos

Image of Megan Fox left little to the imagination!
Source: MEGA ; @meganfox/instagram

Megan Fox left little to the imagination!

Oct. 9 2026, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

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Megan Fox turned heads once again as she teased her newest business venture.

On Friday, October 9, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to bare it all in a matching black-and-white lingerie set before announcing she will be sharing her steamy snaps via a new exclusive paid-content site.

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Image of Megan Fox provided a link to the site via her Instagram Stories.
Source: @meganfox/instagram

Megan Fox provided a link to the site via her Instagram Stories.

In the dimly lit video, she sat on her knees in bed before moving away from the camera to show off her slim figure.

As her Instagram Stories continue, the Jennifer’s Body actress shared a link to the subscription-based site.

Not too long after, Fox uploaded a series of hot snaps to her social media profile with the caption, "a neo-noir erotic thriller. check my stories."

In the sultry upload, she posed in a pool wearing a tiny metallic string bikini that accentuated her enviable cleavage.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, the brunette beauty gave her followers an up-close look at her backside before announcing: "Megan Fox becomes co-owner of Subs.com, the direct-to-fan platform and launches official page."

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'You’ve Literally Broken the Internet'

Image of One fan said Megan Fox is 'more beautiful than ever.'
Source: @meganfox/instagram

One fan said Megan Fox is 'more beautiful than ever.'

Many of Fox’s followers inevitably ran to the comments section to gush over the star.

"I’ve been blessed," wrote one person, as another claimed, "All I need is one chance."

Another third commented, "You’ve literally broken the internet — the site isn’t working!"

"She is definitely one of those beings who come closest to perfection," penned a fourth.

A fifth admirer said, "This is how Megan responds to the criticism 🥹🥹🥹🥹 MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER."

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Megan Fox Is the Co-Owner of the Platform

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Source: @MEGANFOX/INSTAGRAM

Megan Fox announced the exclusive platform on October 9.

She launched the site with the help of Subs.com, which is a platform co-founded by Tim Stokely — one of the brains behind OnlyF---.

Fox said women have heard for years that visibility is power, though other people have generally owned the platform or image. She added her Subs.com page is different because she will be a co-owner of the site.

Stokley added that she's helping build the platform up.

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Megan Fox Clapped Back at Haters in August

Image of In August an online critic who told Megan Fox she is too old to post such revealing photos.
Source: @meganfox/instagram

In August, an online critic told Megan Fox she is too old to post such revealing photos.

In a separate upload on August 13, she wore a skimpy black leather bandeau bra top and matching pants, with string bottoms underneath.

Many of her followers were in awe of her figure just a year after giving birth to her youngest child, whom she shares with ex MGK, with one person asking, "How does she look so good after just having a baby? I'm jealous."

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'Then Don't Look, Sis'

Image Megan Fox was quick to shut down the criticism.
Source: @meganfox/instagram

Megan Fox was quick to shut down the criticism.

However, another person criticized her for posting such revealing photos at her age.

"You’re still really pretty, but You’re already old. You should’ve taken your clothes off more while you were young. Nobody wants to see a 40-year-old woman almost n----," they commented.

Fox then hit back with, "Then don’t look, sis."

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