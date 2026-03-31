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Megan Fox Flashes Panties in Naughty Schoolgirl Look With Thigh-Highs as Drama With Ex Machine Gun Kelly Explodes

Photo of Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox showed off her naughty side by posing in a schoolgirl look as drama with on-again, off-again partner Machine Gun Kelly continues to explode.

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March 31 2026, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

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Megan Fox left little to the imagination in a cheeky schoolgirl outfit, flashing her underwear as whispers of drama with Machine Gun Kelly continue to swirl.

"it is double pleasure to deceive the deceiver," Fox, 37, captioned a carousel of racy photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, March 31.

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Megan Fox Turned Heads in a Naughty Schoolgirl Look

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Photo of Megan Fox showed off her naughty side in a schoolgirl outfit.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox showed off her naughty side in a schoolgirl outfit.

The racy photo series saw the Jennifer's Body actress in a tiny red plaid mini skirt and a white baby T-shirt adorned with red cherries. Fox wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with two small ponytails, and completed the flirty look with semi-sheer white thigh-high socks.

Mastering the naughty schoolgirl vibes, she lounged seductively across the bed, teasingly arching her backside as her skirt barely covered half of it. She looked studious as she wore glasses and wrote in a notebook with a pencil.

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Fans Called Out Machine Gun Kelly in The Comments Section

Photo of Fans accused Megan Fox of trying to make Machine Gun Kelly 'jealous.'
Source: MEGA

Fans accused Megan Fox of trying to make Machine Gun Kelly 'jealous.'

Another steamy shot saw the brunette bombshell teasingly showing off her black panties under her skirt while holding Tarot cards, a mystical hobby she's been open about.

Though Fox didn't call out her on-again, off-again partner in the post, many fans argued that the post was to make the "Home" rapper, 35, jealous.

“Not now baby Saga, mommy’s gotta post her new ass to make daddy jealous 🙄," one user wrote in the comments section, referencing their daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker, whom the couple welcomed in March 2025.

"Where’s Mgks comment ;p," a second added.

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Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Remains Unclear

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly isn't shy about showing love toward Megan Fox despite their turbulent relationship.
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly isn't shy about showing love toward Megan Fox despite their turbulent relationship.

Though the status of MGK and Fox's relationship is unclear, the musician hasn't been shy about showing her love on social media.

The Hope & Faith actress returned to social media earlier this month after a long hiatus, showing off her famous curves in only a black T-shirt and G-string thong.

"stoked I have your phone number," the "Rap Devil" singer wrote in the comments section.

Megan Fox and MGK Allegedly Split Before Welcoming Their Daughter

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly allegedly split months before welcoming their daughter in March 2025.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly allegedly split months before welcoming their daughter in March 2025.

The New Girl alum and the musician first sparked their relationship in 2020, announcing their engagement just two years later.

They've had a rocky romance since, as Fox confirmed in 2024, they called off their engagement. When asked about their status during a March 2024 "Call Her Daddy" interview, she brushed off the question by saying their relationship wasn't for "public consumption."

The pair allegedly split in November 2024, just months before welcoming their daughter. The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star is rumored to have discovered flirty messages between MGK and other women during her pregnancy.

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