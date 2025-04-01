or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > machine gun kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Sets the Record Straight on His and Megan Fox's Baby Name

megan fox mgk baby daughter name
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly cleared up the confusion about his and Megan Fox's baby name.

By:

April 1 2025, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly set the record straight about his and Megan Fox’s baby girl.

After announcing her arrival on March 27 with an Instagram post calling her their “little celestial seed,” fans ran with it, assuming that was actually the baby’s name.

But MGK quickly jumped in to clear things up.

Article continues below advertisement

“Wait guys,” he wrote in a March 31 Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the speculation. “Her name isn’t Celestial Seed.”

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox mgk baby daughter
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly confirmed that his daughter’s name is not Celestial Seed.

Article continues below advertisement

As for when fans will learn her real name? The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, teased, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

The "Home" singer first broke the news of their daughter’s birth with a heartfelt Instagram caption, writing, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️. 3/27/25.”

Alongside the message, he posted a sweet video holding his newborn’s tiny hand.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, he shared a clip of an instrumental track created with his musician friends, including Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

“We composed the score of the birth,” he wrote, explaining that his daughter was born into 432 Hz — a frequency believed to be soothing and harmonious. “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox mgk baby daughter name copy
Source: @mgk/Instagram

MGK said Megan Fox will reveal the name when they are ready.

MORE ON:
machine gun kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their excitement over becoming parents, Kelly and Fox ended their engagement in November 2024.

The Jennifer's Body star, who shares three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 — with ex Brian Austin Green, is now adjusting to life as a mom-of-four.

For his part, the rapper also has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox mgk baby daughter birth
Source: @meganfox/Instagram

Despite breaking up, the former couple is committed to co-parenting their baby girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Their breakup reportedly occurred during a vacation, where she allegedly caught him “talking to other women” on his phone.

“Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him, and that’s something she can’t reconcile with,” a source told In Touch.

“Maybe he’ll change, maybe the baby will be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of their relationship status, the exes are committed to taking care of their newborn.

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," a source told People. “Right now they’re amicable."

“They’re focused on what’s best for their daughter,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox mgk baby daughter parents
Source: mgk/Instagram

Megan Fox and MGK ended their engagement in November 2024.

For Fox, welcoming a daughter after three boys feels truly special, which is why she's completely embracing the moment.

“The last few months alone have been difficult for her," another source spilled to People. “She won't be getting back together with him."

"It feels magical to her that she now has a baby girl too," they added. "She's doing great and over the moon about her baby girl."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.