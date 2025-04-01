Machine Gun Kelly Sets the Record Straight on His and Megan Fox's Baby Name
Machine Gun Kelly set the record straight about his and Megan Fox’s baby girl.
After announcing her arrival on March 27 with an Instagram post calling her their “little celestial seed,” fans ran with it, assuming that was actually the baby’s name.
But MGK quickly jumped in to clear things up.
“Wait guys,” he wrote in a March 31 Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the speculation. “Her name isn’t Celestial Seed.”
As for when fans will learn her real name? The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, teased, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”
The "Home" singer first broke the news of their daughter’s birth with a heartfelt Instagram caption, writing, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️. 3/27/25.”
Alongside the message, he posted a sweet video holding his newborn’s tiny hand.
Shortly after, he shared a clip of an instrumental track created with his musician friends, including Blink-182’s Travis Barker.
“We composed the score of the birth,” he wrote, explaining that his daughter was born into 432 Hz — a frequency believed to be soothing and harmonious. “What an epic journey. Praise God.”
- Megan Fox Welcomes Baby No. 4 Amid Drama With Ex Machine Gun Kelly: Watch
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'in a Better Place' and 'Excited' About Expecting Their First Child Together After Going Through a 'Rough' Patch
- Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'Isolating' Himself in the Desert to Work on New Album Amid Megan Fox Pregnancy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite their excitement over becoming parents, Kelly and Fox ended their engagement in November 2024.
The Jennifer's Body star, who shares three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 — with ex Brian Austin Green, is now adjusting to life as a mom-of-four.
For his part, the rapper also has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.
Their breakup reportedly occurred during a vacation, where she allegedly caught him “talking to other women” on his phone.
“Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him, and that’s something she can’t reconcile with,” a source told In Touch.
“Maybe he’ll change, maybe the baby will be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust,” the insider added.
Regardless of their relationship status, the exes are committed to taking care of their newborn.
“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," a source told People. “Right now they’re amicable."
“They’re focused on what’s best for their daughter,” the insider added.
For Fox, welcoming a daughter after three boys feels truly special, which is why she's completely embracing the moment.
“The last few months alone have been difficult for her," another source spilled to People. “She won't be getting back together with him."
"It feels magical to her that she now has a baby girl too," they added. "She's doing great and over the moon about her baby girl."