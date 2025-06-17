Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Unique Name of His and Megan Fox's Baby Girl
Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the name of his and Megan Fox's baby girl nearly three months after the actress gave birth to their daughter.
On Tuesday, June 17, the musician uploaded a sweet video of himself playing the ukulele to the tot, who was sitting in a rocker and could be heard babbling.
"Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox," the singer — whose real name is Colson Baker — captioned the clip.
When Was Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Daughter Born?
Fans previously thought the baby's moniker was "Celestial Seed," as that's what MGK referred to her as in a previous Instagram post.
However, he clarified on March 31, "Wait guys. Her name isn’t Celestial Seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready."
The couple welcomed their little one on March 27, with the rapper sharing a black-and-white video of the infant's hand wrapped around his finger.
In May, the Jennifer's Body star admitted her latest pregnancy was "an unplanned but happy surprise," though she previously had a miscarriage earlier on in their romance.
The New Girl alum also has three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK co-parents a teenaged daughter with ex Emma Cannon.
MGK Raves Over Being a Father
At the 2025 American Music Awards in May, the "Emo Girl" vocalist gushed over his newborn, telling a reporter, "I’m just so elated. It’s just awesome. They smell so good, you know. I was just meant to be a dad."
"I was born to be a dad," he added. "Yeah, it’s my purpose."
Are Megan Fox and MGK Getting Back Together?
It's unclear if the singer, 35, and Fox, 39, are back together romantically after ending their rollercoaster romance in late 2024, when it was claimed that she saw something she didn't like on his phone. Nonetheless, sources spilled that the actress is allowing her on-off beau to live with her so he could better co-parent their daughter.
Some think the two may be headed toward a reconciliation, as the Grammy nominee recently got excited when he saw a fan wearing a T-shirt with Fox's face on it at Warped Tour.
"So sick!" he said in reaction, asking if he could take a photo of the top.
"I just know he took that picture to show her," one Instagram user commented on the clip of the interaction, while another said, "He gonna show this to Megan. It's soooo sweet❤️."