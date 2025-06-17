Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Unique Name of His and Megan Fox's Baby Girl

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the name of his and Megan Fox's baby girl nearly three months after the actress gave birth to their daughter.

On Tuesday, June 17, the musician uploaded a sweet video of himself playing the ukulele to the tot, who was sitting in a rocker and could be heard babbling.

"Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox," the singer — whose real name is Colson Baker — captioned the clip.