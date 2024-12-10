Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Split Months Before Arrival of Their Rainbow Baby: Source
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be dunzo — again.
According to an insider, the pair, who are expecting a rainbow baby together, split over Thanksgiving weekend while they were in Vail, Colo.
The insider claimed the actress, 38, found suspicious content on the rapper's phone, which caused him to leave the trip early.
The source claimed the former couple, who got engaged in 2022, are not together anymore.
As OK! previously reported, the Transformers star announced she is expecting her first child with the singer, 34, via Instagram by posing naked with a black liquid covering her body. She also shared the result of her pregnancy test.
“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the post, referring to her prior miscarriage.
Fox spoke about going through the traumatic event in 2023.
“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said at the time while appearing on Good Morning America.
“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she continued.
This is hardly the first time the pair have split.
In February 2023, she wiped photos of her man via Instagram after the pair allegedly went through a rough patch during Super Bowl weekend.
"They've had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but this one seems serious," one insider explained.
"It's certainly not the first big fight they've had. They can usually work through it," another source added.
Recently, another source said the duo were in a better place.
“They had a rough time after the miscarriage, and spent time both apart and together processing the tragedy,” a source told Star.
“Even when they were going through a rough spell, she stayed connected to him. Megan was desperate to have a child with MGK," the source shared, noting that the rocker, 34, who has a 15-year-old daughter Casie, “is so ready to be a dad again,” while Fox, mom to Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green, “can’t wait to meet the little one. This baby is more important to them than anything else in the world.”
