Machine Gun Kelly Gives Rare Glimpse at His and Megan Fox's 'Little Baby Girl' Saga During Cute Bonding Moment: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly is getting in some quality time with his and Megan Fox's daughter while he's on tour. On the night of Monday, November 24, the musician shared a video of what his life is like on the road, captioning the clip, "baby, soup, stretching, chain, concert. #lostamericanatour."

MGK Bonds With His 7-Month-Old Daughter

Source: @machinegunkelly/instagram Machine Gun Kelly said it's 'the best' when he can start his day alongside his daughter, Saga.

The video started out with the singer, 35, and his daughter — who was wearing a charcoal gray sweater — tapping on a white device. "Okay, obviously it's the best start of the day ever, my little baby girl playing some frequencies," he said in a voiceover as Saga Blade Baker-Fox's cute hands were seen moving around. MGK refrained from showing the 7-month-old tot's face.

The rest of the clip featured Kelly eating, stretching, hanging out backstage with his bandmates and signing autographs. A few days prior, he posted a photo with his eldest child, 16-year daughter Casie, whom he co-parents with an ex.

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Back Together?

Source: mega Though MGK and the actress split before she gave birth, a source said they have started 'acting like a couple again.'

Though Kelly and Fox, 39, split prior to welcoming their daughter, sources claimed things have been back on track lately. "He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," one insider recently spilled to a news outlet.

Source: @machinegunkelly/instagram;mega One source said 'things are great now' between the stars, who have been on and off since 2020.

"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby," the source continued. "While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways." "Things are great now," the insider gushed. "He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him."

Inside Their Rocky Relationship

Source: mega The dad-of-two revealed in his new song that he went to rehab at the end of 2024.