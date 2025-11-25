Machine Gun Kelly Gives Rare Glimpse at His and Megan Fox's 'Little Baby Girl' Saga During Cute Bonding Moment: Watch
Nov. 25 2025, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Machine Gun Kelly is getting in some quality time with his and Megan Fox's daughter while he's on tour.
On the night of Monday, November 24, the musician shared a video of what his life is like on the road, captioning the clip, "baby, soup, stretching, chain, concert. #lostamericanatour."
MGK Bonds With His 7-Month-Old Daughter
The video started out with the singer, 35, and his daughter — who was wearing a charcoal gray sweater — tapping on a white device.
"Okay, obviously it's the best start of the day ever, my little baby girl playing some frequencies," he said in a voiceover as Saga Blade Baker-Fox's cute hands were seen moving around.
MGK refrained from showing the 7-month-old tot's face.
The rest of the clip featured Kelly eating, stretching, hanging out backstage with his bandmates and signing autographs.
A few days prior, he posted a photo with his eldest child, 16-year daughter Casie, whom he co-parents with an ex.
Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Back Together?
- Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Got Sober for His 'Family' as Insider Says Singer and Megan Fox Are 'Acting Like a Couple' Again: Watch
- Machine Gun Kelly's Behavior 'Flips' as He Co-Parents With Ex Megan Fox: 'Everyone's Rooting for Him'
- Megan Fox Jokes About Her Postpartum Curves as Actress Wows in Corset Dress Amid Rumors She's Back With Machine Gun Kelly
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Kelly and Fox, 39, split prior to welcoming their daughter, sources claimed things have been back on track lately.
"He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," one insider recently spilled to a news outlet.
"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby," the source continued. "While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways."
"Things are great now," the insider gushed. "He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him."
Inside Their Rocky Relationship
The stars have been on and off since first getting together in 2020, but it's unclear if they ever restarted wedding planning after they called off their engagement.
While cheating accusations have swirled, the Grammy nominee hinted in his new track "Treading Water" that his substance abuse struggle may have led to their latest split.
"This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home," the star sings in one verse, while in another, he noted, "Lies don’t die, they grow / And everything you try to hide eventually shows."
In another part of the tune, he revealed he spent Christmas in rehab.