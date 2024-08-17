Megan Fox's Hair Transformation Gallery: See How the Star Has Styled Her Mane in 14 Photos
2007
In the years after her debut in Holiday in the Sun in 2001, Megan Fox constantly flaunted her natural locks at several events. During the 2007 Teen Choice Awards, the Jennifer's Body star curled her black shoulder-length hair.
2009
Fox sported a light brown hair color during an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2012
During the This Is 40 premiere, Foxx let her curly hair shine as the venue's lighting gave it a golden brown look.
2016
While pregnant with her third child with Brian Austin Green, Fox cut her hair at medium length and kept its natural color.
2018
Two years after becoming a mom-of-three, Fox showed off her long locks again at an event in California.
2019
To portray the role of New York Herald Tribune journalist Marguerite Higgins in the Korean War film The Battle of Jangsari, Fox underwent a major makeover and donned a short blonde curly wig.
2021
Fox turned heads when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while keeping her hairstyle simple: wavy, black locks.
- Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He's 'Completely Sober' After Secretly Going to Rehab for the 'First Time' in 2023
- 12 Celebrities With Physical Deformities: From Harry Styles' 4 Nipples to Jennifer Garner's Overlapping Toe and More
- Is Megan Fox Pregnant? 'Transformers' Star Seen With Baby Bump in Machine Gun Kelly's New Music Video
2022
Fox showed her fierce and bold look at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. She kept her sleek, straight hairstyle that featured full bangs.
May 2023
The Transformers actress looked stunning as she showed off her wavy ginger tresses during the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch.
September 2023
Fox became bolder with her hairstyles that she shocked everyone with her short, fiery red hair during an outing with Machine Gun Kelly in New York City,
February 2024
Fox unleashed her younger-looking skin, highlighted by her bubblegum pink hair.
April 2024
After making headlines with her red and pink hair, Fox tried another hair color and cut her hair shorter. Her blunt bob cut featured a light blue color that made her stand out even more.
April 13, 2024
Less than two weeks after changing her hair color, Fox changed her mind and debuted longer hair.
"We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy," she told People, referring to her blue extensions. "I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown."
Fox explained why she has kept changing her styles, saying it was about her "authenticity."
"I think it's important just to be you and not change your whole style just for a festival," she went on.
May 2024
After bleaching her hair several times, Fox debuted a new chin-level hairstyle with a fringe. She also removed the color and opted for a more natural dye.
"She's a brunette again," she captioned the post.