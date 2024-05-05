Megan Fox Debuts Short Brown Bob With Bangs After Donning a Series of Colorful Hairstyles: Photo
Megan Fox changed her hair yet again!
On Saturday, May 4, the Transformers alum showed off an extra short brown bob with bangs after having bright red, pink and blue locks.
The more natural style was cut at chin level along with a fringe that stops right above her eyes. In the selfie the star posted on Instagram, she gave a perfect pout as she donned the hairdo.
“She’s a brunette again,” the actress, 37, wrote.
Fans gushed over Fox’s stunning appearance in the comments section of the upload.
“Beautiful 😍,” one user penned, while another added, “That cut is a vibe. You are gorgeous.”
One more person raved, “Ahhhhhhhh your best look yet 😍😮❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three’s haircut came after she’s received tons of backlash for her changing appearance recently.
The criticism began back in February, when Fox took a photo alongside boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a 2024 Super Bowl after-party.
"There's no way that's Megan Fox..." one user claimed after seeing the image, as another chimed in, "Megan Fox had natural beauty — she went around Kim Kardashian and now look… [shaking my head]."
"I did not recognize Megan Fox," a third person admitted, as a fourth wondered: "Where Megan Fox at?"
In response to the trolls, Fox shared a bizarre message on social media.
“Oh my god guys look how different I… don't look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️,” she stated.
Followers then doubled down on their stance.
“I guess fillers finally got to the brain,” one person joked, while another added, “Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS? 😂😂😂”
“People have been saying you look different for like the past two years because… you look different 🤷🏻♀️it wasn’t just this photo,” a third user alleged.
Others shared their disappointment in Fox for her comments about Ukrainian women.
“I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood,” someone stated, while another shared, “Distasteful comment about Ukraine.”