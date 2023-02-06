OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > machine gun kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Trouble In Paradise? Machine Gun Kelly Declines Bringing Fiancée Megan Fox Into Interview At 2023 Grammys

machine gun kelly pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 5 2023, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Awkward! Machine Gun Kelly had his fiancée, Megan Fox, stand off to the side during his "uncomfortable" interview on the 2023 Grammy's red carpet.

"Your beautiful fiancée is here. Do you want to bring her over and say hi?" Laverne Cox asked the 32-year-old star, who firmly refused and continued to stand solo in a shimmering silver suit.

Article continues below advertisement

"She told me to give her a look if I am feeling too vulnerable or anything, but I feel alright," he replied.

MORE ON:
machine gun kelly

More to come...

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.