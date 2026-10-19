CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Megan Moroney Reveals Her Underwear 'Fell Off' While Walking ACM Awards Red Carpet in 'Outrageous' Wardrobe Malfunction Source: MEGA Megan Moroney shared she had a warbrobe malfunction on a red carpet a few years ago. Olivia Callanan Oct. 19 2026, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Megan Moroney confessed she experienced an "outrageous" wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. The country star recalled the embarrassing fashion moment when she took off her underwear while walking the carpet an an awards show a few years ago.

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'I Just Took Them Off and Gave Them to My Publicist'

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney shared that she had been wearing 'sticky underwear' at the time.

During an interview at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, Moroney was asked about the most "outrageous" risk she's taken for fashion, to which she replied, "I’ll tell you what my brain immediately went to. The ACM Awards a few years ago, I had these like sticky underwear on, and they fell off on the carpet." "So then I just took them off and gave them to my publicist," the "Am I Okay?" singer added about the wardrobe malfunction. "So yeah, I didn't have underwear on carpet."

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Source: MEGA Megan Mornoey walked the pink carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Although the blonde beauty did not provide any insight into her undergarment situation for the pink carpet at the Victoria's Secret Show, she did share what makes her feel "sexiest." As Moroney put it, "When I'm in an outfit like this," she said of her scandalous red, chainlink minidress.

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Megan Moroney Performed at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney sang three songs from her latest album.

Moroney also shared she feels her best when she's just being herself. "I think just embracing who I am, embracing my individuality," Moroney explained. "We're all unique." The 29-year-old showed off that confidence when she performed on the runway at the iconic fashion show, singing three of her hit songs from her latest album Cloud 9: "6 Months Later," "Wish I Didn’t" and "Sorry…I Meant Tonight." And for her performance, Moroney donned a Victoria's Secret pink babydoll corset and skirt, paired with silver platform sandals and completed the look with fluffy pink wings.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Was Held in Los Angeles