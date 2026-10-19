Megan Moroney Reveals Her Underwear 'Fell Off' While Walking ACM Awards Red Carpet in 'Outrageous' Wardrobe Malfunction
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET
Megan Moroney confessed she experienced an "outrageous" wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.
The country star recalled the embarrassing fashion moment when she took off her underwear while walking the carpet an an awards show a few years ago.
'I Just Took Them Off and Gave Them to My Publicist'
During an interview at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, Moroney was asked about the most "outrageous" risk she's taken for fashion, to which she replied, "I’ll tell you what my brain immediately went to. The ACM Awards a few years ago, I had these like sticky underwear on, and they fell off on the carpet."
"So then I just took them off and gave them to my publicist," the "Am I Okay?" singer added about the wardrobe malfunction. "So yeah, I didn't have underwear on carpet."
Although the blonde beauty did not provide any insight into her undergarment situation for the pink carpet at the Victoria's Secret Show, she did share what makes her feel "sexiest."
As Moroney put it, "When I'm in an outfit like this," she said of her scandalous red, chainlink minidress.
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Megan Moroney Performed at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Moroney also shared she feels her best when she's just being herself.
"I think just embracing who I am, embracing my individuality," Moroney explained. "We're all unique."
The 29-year-old showed off that confidence when she performed on the runway at the iconic fashion show, singing three of her hit songs from her latest album Cloud 9: "6 Months Later," "Wish I Didn’t" and "Sorry…I Meant Tonight."
And for her performance, Moroney donned a Victoria's Secret pink babydoll corset and skirt, paired with silver platform sandals and completed the look with fluffy pink wings.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Was Held in Los Angeles
The highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 returned to Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday and was held at Sony Pictures Studios.
"The show is so big that a simple idea is a great starting place," Victoria's Secret Executive Creative Director Adam Selman told said in an interview. "I connected words and emotions to each season as I went to."
Bella Hadid opened the show, before being joined by returning models including: Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes and Anok Yai.
Other familiar faces who walked the runway were Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ashley Graham, Irina Shayk, Vittoria Ceretti, Ming Xi, Paloma Elsesser and Abby Champion, to name a few.
Tate McRae and Megan Thee Stallion rounded out the performances for the star-studded evening.