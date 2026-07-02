Sun-Kissed Megan Moroney Nearly Spills Out of Pink Bikini During Break From Cloud 9 Tour: Photos

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Megan Moroney looks like she's on Cloud 9 in her most recent Instagram post. Trading arena stages for the sand, Moroney is taking a two-week break from the sold-out tour for her third studio album, Cloud 9, which was released in February 2026.

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Blonde Beauty

Source: @megmoroney/instagram Megan Moroney posed on the beach in a pink string bikini.

The 28-year-old "Tennessee Orange" singer can be seen posing in a hot pink string bikini featuring sequin starfish detailing across the top. She paired the look with a diamond necklace spelling out "Megan," a cowboy hat, and her hair worn down in loose, beachy waves. Moroney went without makeup for the photo, opting for a fresh-faced look.

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The Comments

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney is taking a two-week break from her arena tour.

She captioned the photo, "2 weeks off feeling crazy wby," confirming the beach outing is a planned two-week hiatus from the tour. Her fans rushed to the comments to praise the pop star. "Enjoy your time off!!! Well deserved!!! See ya in CHARLOTTE 😍💖🫶🏼 @megmoroney," wrote one fan. Another said, "Hope you’re having such a good, well-deserved break." "You look insaneeee," gushed a third. A fourth commented on her tan, "Okkkk bronzed baddie."

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Smashing Sucess

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney's has been touring since May.

The blonde bombshell officially kicked off her tour on May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center. Since then, she has been making her way through major cities including Chicago and Atlanta, with Boston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia coming later this month. The 43-date international tour will also take Moroney overseas to the U.K. and Europe as she continues to tour throughout the summer and wraps up in October of this year.

'It Was So Effortless, and I Didn't Overthink Anything'

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney said her third album is unlike her others.