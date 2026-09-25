Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curves in Lingerie and Shows Off Blonde Hair in Flirty Photos

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Megan Thee Stallion is turning up the heat in red! The rapper and songwriter took to Instagram with a carousel of photos and videos showing off her curves in bright red lingerie trimmed with black lace. She completed the look with a blonde layered-cut wig styled in messy curls. In the first photo, Stallion placed one hand on her neck while posing for the camera. The plunging bra showed off her cleavage as she gave the lens a playful look.

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Source: @DIANASHIN/INSTAGRAM Megan Thee Stallion showed off her curves in bright red lingerie and a blonde wig.

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The next slide offered a closer look at the full ensemble as she filmed herself from head to toe. The clip also showed her matching panties and belly button piercing. In the final shot, the “Savage” singer bit her finger while giving the camera a sultry wink.

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Fans React to Stallion's Latest Look

Source: @DIANASHIN/INSTAGRAM Fans quickly praised Megan Thee Stallion's latest Instagram photos.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments after Megan shared the post. “Wewww s--- 🔥🔥🔥,” one gushed. Another added, “Soooo goood 😍.” “Bomb asf,” a third penned. A fourth chimed in, writing, “Waaaaait she looks so good 😍.” The post comes just weeks after Megan opened up about her split from NBA star Klay Thompson.

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Stallion Opened Up About Her Breakup

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Source: @DIANASHIN/INSTAGRAM Megan Thee Stallion described her breakup from Klay Thompson as ‘very rough.’

In an interview with InStyle, the Grammy winner reflected on the difficult period following their split. “It was very rough,” she shared. “What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there. God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you.” “I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again,” she added.

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Stallion's Relationship Must-Haves

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson began dating in summer 2025 and split in April.

The “Savage” rapper also opened up about what she wants from her future boyfriend. “Trust, fidelity and respect are nonnegotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” she revealed. “I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I cannot not go to work. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion … You will not disrespect me. And you will be thankful. Period.” The 31-year-old later compared the emotional toll of the experience to an intense ordeal. She shared that she’s “been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels and a cactus.”

What Happened Between The Rapper and Klay?