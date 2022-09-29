Meghan King Insists Ex Cuffe Biden Owens Was The One Who Pushed For Wedding: 'I Never Event Wanted To Get Married Again'

Since the pair split in December 2021 — they eventually had the union annulled — there's been zero communication, something King is happy about. "I’m the kind of person that when I move on, I move on and I usually don’t try to revisit the past," she explained.

The same can't be said for her relationship with Edmonds, who she shares her three kids with. "Unfortunately, when you have children with someone, you have to revisit the past every day — for the rest of your life," she acknowledged. "And that’s been, you know, a complete roller-coaster for me with my kids’ dad. So it’s been so nice to be able to just cut things off, learn from my lesson and move on."

King gave the scoop to Us Weekly.