Meghan King Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex Jim Edmonds For His 'Consistent Verbal Abuse'
As Meghan King's custody battle for her children rages on, she claims her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, has been verbally abusing her.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, filed for a restraining order in June in an attempt to end the alleged "consistent verbal abuse" by Edmonds, 52, via messages and their co-parenting app, OurFamilyWizard.
While the precise words Edmonds used in his messages are unclear, King argued he has not followed the terms of their custody arrangement — something which sources familiar with the case say is related to the pickup and drop-off schedule for their children. Furthermore, Edmonds wants to have the matter sealed, while King wants it to be open to the public.
A St. Louis County Court spokesperson said on Wednesday, September 7, that the case documents are confidential due to their "high-security level" and can only be obtained after the approval of involved parties. A hearing on whether to make the restraining order permanent is scheduled later in September.
"This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse," Edmonds' rep said.
As OK! previously reported, the exes — who married in 2014 before splitting in 2019 — had "struggled with communication" around co-parenting in their relationship. The former couple share daughter Aspen, 5, and 4-year-old twins Hart and Hayes.
"I don't know what [co-parenting] is. Like I don't," King said earlier this year. "In order to co-parent, you have to communicate, right? Yeah, so that would be a good start…Jim hates me. It's horrible."
TMZ obtained the court documents and spoke to Edmonds' rep, while King opened up about co-parenting with Edmonds in an interview with Us Weekly. The St. Louis County Court spokesperson talked to Page Six.