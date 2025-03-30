Meghan Markle's 2017 'Vanity Fair' Cover 'Engulfed' the Royal Family With 'Sense of Dread and Embarrassment'

Despite being early in her career and Royal involvement, Meghan Markle made her way onto the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017.

The cover photo featured Markle with luscious brown tresses that angled her face, which was highlighted by her natural freckles and a nude makeup look.

The former Suits actress’ photoshoot isn’t what made headlines, though. It would be her stark interview with the publication that would catch the media’s attention.