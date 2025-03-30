Meghan Markle's 2017 'Vanity Fair' Cover 'Engulfed' the Royal Family With 'Sense of Dread and Embarrassment'
Despite being early in her career and Royal involvement, Meghan Markle made her way onto the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017.
The cover photo featured Markle with luscious brown tresses that angled her face, which was highlighted by her natural freckles and a nude makeup look.
The former Suits actress’ photoshoot isn’t what made headlines, though. It would be her stark interview with the publication that would catch the media’s attention.
At the time, Markle was dating Prince Harry before their marriage in May 2018. In her interview, she detailed her relationship with Prince Harry.
“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others," she said. "And right out of the gate, it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support."
“We're a couple — we’re in love,” Meghan told the outlet. “I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
The royal family, however, is said to have been disappointed in Meghan for her Vanity Fair cover issue, especially after seeing its title: “Meghan Markle, Wild About Harry!”
"This was an eye-opener for the royal family," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "A sense of dread and embarrassment engulfed them as Meghan’s words and views were made public… The feature and editorial certainly wasn’t usual protocol for someone joining the revered British royal family."
Meghan is also said to have been upset with the angle presented to the public. She allegedly went into the interview thinking it would be based on her philanthropy rather than her blossoming relationship with Prince Harry.
Graydon Carter, former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, revealed to Page Six how the Duchess of Sussex reacted to the interviewer’s questions for her.
“Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy,” Carter recalled Meghan saying.
As her 2017 cover continued to be ridiculed by the media, Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed Meghan used the Vanity Fair interview to become closer to the royals.
"It was also considered in poor taste for Meghan to use her connection to the monarchy to elevate herself," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "Meghan wanted to wear Harry’s initials around her neck; she wanted to discuss their relationship and take advantage of all the attention she was finally receiving. This was a deep concern for the palace because they felt like her heart was not in the right place."
Though Meghan and Prince Harry have been married for seven years, they stepped away from the British royal family in 2020 after a lack of support from the palace.